Anderson Cooper Gets Fed Up With Trump Official Dodging His Questions

Anderson Cooper could not hide his frustration with Sebastian Gorka over the White House deputy assistant’s refusal to answer questions on Wednesday night.

During the contentious interview, Gorka insulted CNN and Cooper, labeling their reporting as “fake news.”

“I’m just going to ignore the insults because I don’t think it really gets us anywhere,” Cooper said before moving on to his questions about emails that showed Donald Trump Jr. was connected with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who promised to provide damaging information about Hillary Clinton that was obtained by the Russian government.

WH Deputy Assistant to President Trump @SebGorka attacks the media in contentious exchange with @andersoncooper https://t.co/CbyGcCWsLd — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 13, 2017

Gorka maintained that Trump Jr. had been transparent about the meeting since The New York Times first reported on it over the weekend. When Cooper pressed him about the fact that Trump Jr.’s own statements were a contradiction, Gorka berated the news media and insulted Cooper’s ratings.

“You’re shaking shiny objects to try to divert people,” Cooper said. “But I don’t think viewers are so easily diverted.”