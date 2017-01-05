MEDIA

Anderson Cooper Dives In To ‘The Bachelor' Premiere Dolphin/Shark ‘Debate’

"I've been swimming with sharks. I know a shark when I see it."

01/05/2017 04:33 am ET
Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, The Huffington Post

Anderson Cooper is “The Bachelor” viewing partner you never knew you needed.

After the ABC show’s 21st season premiere this week, Cooper could not get enough of one contestant’s decision to wear a shark costume but call herself a dolphin all night.

The CNN host mocked the reality show for morphing into “Burning Love,” the scripted program that spoofs it.

He also laughed his way through some aquatic marine mammal-related puns, at one point saying the contestant demonstrated she had a real sense of “porpoise.” 

CNN
In hindsight, it looks like AC wasn't a big fan of that pun.

Check out the whole segment in the video above. 

Also on HuffPost

Tweets About "The Bachelor" Season 21, Episode 1 53

More:

The Bachelor Anderson Cooper
Suggest a correction
Comments
Anderson Cooper Dives In To ‘The Bachelor' Premiere Dolphin/Shark ‘Debate’

CONVERSATIONS