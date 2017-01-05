Anderson Cooper is “The Bachelor” viewing partner you never knew you needed.
After the ABC show’s 21st season premiere this week, Cooper could not get enough of one contestant’s decision to wear a shark costume but call herself a dolphin all night.
The CNN host mocked the reality show for morphing into “Burning Love,” the scripted program that spoofs it.
He also laughed his way through some aquatic marine mammal-related puns, at one point saying the contestant demonstrated she had a real sense of “porpoise.”
Check out the whole segment in the video above.
