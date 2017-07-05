Andrew Garfield Says He's A Gay Man Who Doesn't Have Sex With Men

Can you be a gay man if you don’t have sex with other men?

Andrew Garfield, who recently opened up about his sexuality during an “Angels in America” post-show talkback, jokingly seems to think so.

According to Gay Times, Garfield, who plays a gay character diagnosed with AIDS in the critically-acclaimed drama being staged in London, told the audience that his life is currently so gay, he considers himself a “gay man right now just without the physical act.”

“My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. This is my life outside of this play,” he said, gushing his praise on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which he also said helped him with preparing to be in “Angels in America.”

Garfield did go on to admit, “as far as I know, I am not a gay man,” but appeared to be open to the possibility of a same-sex experience or relationship at some point in the future.

“Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well,” he said.

The "Spider-Man" star said that he was worried about playing a gay role but eventually decided that he had to “trust that it was the right thing.” He also revealed he prepared for his role with the help of his gay friends and that the play is “as much devoted to my friends in the gay community as it is those that passed during the epidemic.”

Garfield has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ community. Aside from speaking out in favor of same-sex marriage, the actor also questioned why Spider-Man, a character he played in two films, couldn’t be gay.