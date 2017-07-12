Andy Murray Responds Beautifully To A Reporter's Casual Sexism

Andy Murray corrected a reporter’s casual sexism and it was pretty damn awesome.

On Wednesday, the British tennis player lost to American Sam Querrey during a match at Wimbledon. After the match, Murray took some questions from reporters and had quite the response to one in particular.

One reporter began his question by describing Querrey as the “first U.S. player to reach a major semi-final since 2009.” Before he could finish his question, however, Murray interrupted and said: “male player.”

American women have indeed reached major semi-finals in recent years, including Serena Williams who boasts 23 grand slam titles. Williams most recently won the Australian Open in January and before that she won Wimbledon in June of last year.

Watch the truly perfect moment below.

Sir Andrew Murray is NOT amused with your casual sexism! #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/a6pTpHCFSr — Jamie (@_JamieMac_) July 12, 2017