08/29/2017 02:31 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago

Ann Coulter Says She'd Blame Hurricane On Lesbian Mayor Before Climate Change

By James Michael Nichols
It wouldn’t be a devastating storm without someone trying to blame the gays!

Yes, everyone, Ann Coulter is back at it. This time the right-wing media pundit is using Twitter to insinuate that “Houston electing a lesbian mayor” is a more likely explanation for Hurricane Harvey than climate change.

The mayor in question is Houston’s Annise Parkerone of the first openly gay mayors of a major U.S. city, who served from 2010-2016.

Coulter is no stranger to making anti-gay claims. She’s previously said that “gay marriage is not a civil right” and stated that sexually active gay men should “feel guilty about it.” This is all the while trying to appeal to a subset of conservative gay, white men.

Thanks ever so much for helping the victims of Harvey know where to place their blame, Ann!

James Michael Nichols HuffPost Queer Voices Deputy Editor

