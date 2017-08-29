Ann Coulter Says She'd Blame Hurricane On Lesbian Mayor Before Climate Change

It wouldn’t be a devastating storm without someone trying to blame the gays!

Yes, everyone, Ann Coulter is back at it. This time the right-wing media pundit is using Twitter to insinuate that “Houston electing a lesbian mayor” is a more likely explanation for Hurricane Harvey than climate change.

Yep, you read that right.

I don't believe Hurricane Harvey is God's punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor. But that is more credible than "climate change." https://t.co/K7d7mopY5Q — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 29, 2017

The mayor in question is Houston’s Annise Parker, one of the first openly gay mayors of a major U.S. city, who served from 2010-2016.