“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” they wrote. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Since splitting from Pratt, Faris hasn’t missed a beat, recording new episodes of her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified, as well as proceeding with releasing her new book with a foreword written by Pratt, which is set to hit shelves in October.