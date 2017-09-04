Lesbian Ex-Mayor Has Perfect Response To Ann Coulter’s Hurricane Nonsense

Another day, another perfect response to Ann Coulter’s nonsensical comments.

Days after the controversial right-wing media pundit said she’d first blame Hurricane Harvey’s devastation on the city’s election of a gay mayor before climate change, the official in question hit back with a succinct yet effective response:

I don't believe Hurricane Harvey is God's punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor. But that is more credible than "climate change." https://t.co/K7d7mopY5Q — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 29, 2017

Darn it, I thought no one knew I had a super power over weather. https://t.co/DTTfpiiTE5 — Annise Parker (@AnniseParker) September 2, 2017

Annise Parker, who is currently teaching at Rice University, served as mayor of Houston from 2010 to 2016. She was one of the first openly gay mayors of a major U.S. city.

After Parker tweeted her response on Sunday, her followers had some fun with her reaction, putting in climate-related requests for the political official whose sexual orientation Coulter believes to control weather patterns.

Mrs. Parker if you have a super power over the weather can we get 75-85 degrees Fahrenheit all year round? — Josh Powers (@powersj_tx) September 2, 2017

...and maybe keep the humidity down? — Mousey (@kendermouse) September 3, 2017

After you're done with controlling the weather - wouldn't mind if you used your powers to teach Ann Coulter compassion. Houston loves you! — Carl Josehart (@CJosehart) September 3, 2017

Coulter wasn’t the only person with anti-LGBTQ stances to blame Harvey on gay people.