Lesbian Ex-Mayor Has Perfect Response To Ann Coulter’s Hurricane Nonsense

Another day, another perfect response to Ann Coulter’s nonsensical comments.
Days after the controversial right-wing media pundit said she’d first blame Hurricane Harvey’s devastation on the city’s election of a gay mayor before climate change, the official in question hit back with a succinct yet effective response:
Annise Parker, who is currently teaching at Rice University, served as mayor of Houston from 2010 to 2016. She was one of the first openly gay mayors of a major U.S. city.
After Parker tweeted her response on Sunday, her followers had some fun with her reaction, putting in climate-related requests for the political official whose sexual orientation Coulter believes to control weather patterns.
Coulter wasn’t the only person with anti-LGBTQ stances to blame Harvey on gay people.
On Friday, Pastor Kevin Swanson said the catastrophic storm was God judging Houston for failing to repent after embracing LGBTQ rights, which the pastor referred to as “sexual perversion.” Swanson has previously advocated for the “death penalty for homosexuals.”
