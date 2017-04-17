Another GOPer Has Compared Planned Parenthood To Nazi Germany

An Ohio state representative has unpublished her Facebook page after comparing Planned Parenthood to Nazi Germany ― and she’s the second member of the GOP to make such a comparison in the last month.

Middletown-based state Rep. Candice Keller, who represents Ohio’s 53rd District, posted a meme on her official Facebook page Thursday.

“One day we will look at this,” the image reads, with an arrow pointing to the Planned Parenthood logo, “the same way we look back at this” ― with an arrow pointing to a Nazi flag.

Facebook Screenshots of Keller's post were taken before her page was unpublished.

Keller captioned the meme with one word, “This,” implying her agreement with its message.

Many on Twitter were quick to react and call for Ohioans to “vote her out.”

Ohio Rep Candice Keller thinks Planned Parenthood is comparable to the Nazis. Look at these despicable posts & vote her out. @VoteCandice16 pic.twitter.com/d57nOJULpx — Robin Beth Schaer (@robinschaer) April 15, 2017

This is a post that Candice Keller, Ohio State Rep for the 53rd District made earlier today, then taken down @VoteCandice16. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/68C71hyXRb — Ginny Rae (@boatgirlrae) April 16, 2017

Keller defended the post to WKRC, a Cincinnati-based news station.

“Just as the Nazis took the lives of millions of innocent people and sold their valuables for profit, Planned Parenthood has done likewise as we have seen in hidden camera videos,” she said in a statement. “Planned Parenthood is a horrific industry that profits from the innocent and the American people should be appalled at their unconscionable activities. They deserve not one more penny of either federal or state monies.”

The “hidden camera videos” that Keller mentions were found to be a baseless and misleading smear campaign after a costly and lengthy investigation. In March, the anti-abortion advocates who made the videos were charged with 15 felonies in California for “violating the privacy of health-care providers by recording confidential information without their consent.”

On Saturday, Keller tweeted that her Facebook page was not deleted, but put into “unpublished” status. She also said that Facebook is “investigating violations of Community Standards Policy by others.”