Jokes On Twitter About ‘The Mooch’ Getting Fired In 10 Days Are Total 10s

Twitter has let loose on “The Mooch.”
On Monday, Anthony Scaramucci was forced out of his position as White House communications director, just 10 days after he was hired.
Scaramucci’s removal happened one freakin’ business day after The New Yorker published a damaging interview in which he vulgarly bashed members of President Donald Trump’s senior staff.
In the profanity-laced interview, which was published on Friday, Scaramucci was quoted calling then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.” He also busted out this gem: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”
During Scaramucci’s brief tenure as communications director (which, to be fair, lasted longer than a Mayfly’s life span, OK?) his wife filed for divorce and he missed the birth of his child, all of which makes for the perfect Twitterstorm.
Here are some of the best jokes about “The Mooch” getting sacked:
