Jokes On Twitter About ‘The Mooch’ Getting Fired In 10 Days Are Total 10s

Twitter has let loose on “The Mooch.”

On Monday, Anthony Scaramucci was forced out of his position as White House communications director, just 10 days after he was hired.

Scaramucci’s removal happened one freakin’ business day after The New Yorker published a damaging interview in which he vulgarly bashed members of President Donald Trump’s senior staff.

In the profanity-laced interview, which was published on Friday, Scaramucci was quoted calling then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.” He also busted out this gem: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

During Scaramucci’s brief tenure as communications director (which, to be fair, lasted longer than a Mayfly’s life span, OK?) his wife filed for divorce and he missed the birth of his child, all of which makes for the perfect Twitterstorm.

Here are some of the best jokes about “The Mooch” getting sacked:

I've literally had zits that last longer than Scaramucci did in the White House. Then again, that guy was a zit on common decency. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 31, 2017

Here's a video of The Mooch's entire White House career. pic.twitter.com/t8gENUilO0 — Brandon Besserer (@BrandonBesserer) July 31, 2017

I... I can't believe I'm saying this, but every Kim Kardashian marriage has lasted longer than Scaramucci's time as WH Comm Dir. — Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) July 31, 2017

gotta add "scaramucci" to the dictionary as a measure of time — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 31, 2017

"so u guys wanna share an uber lol" pic.twitter.com/jsp8z3eWvL — darth:™ (@darth) July 31, 2017

Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci will forever be remembered as the "Tori from Saved By The Bell" of the Trump administration. — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci wasn't supposed to officially start until Aug. 15. Can't get fired from a job you don't have yet. pic.twitter.com/eOCJJ2IBCr — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) July 31, 2017

Snl writers reacting to #themooch being fired before the season begins pic.twitter.com/wacpBAxch5 — Jonathan Iliff (@halfrican21) July 31, 2017

Saddest part of early exit for The Mooch: we didn't really get enough Bohemian Rhapsody references during his brief tenure. #Scarramucci — Jeff Dannenberg (@jecrda) July 31, 2017

In fairness to Scaramucci, how could he have seen this com—*aide whispers entirety of Trump's history of dealing with people in my ear* Ah — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 31, 2017

Unfortunately for the Mooch, the minimum tenure to get invited to the annual WH Comms Directors Reunion is 3 weeks — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 31, 2017

Live footage of Reince Preibus right now.#Scaramucci pic.twitter.com/VHGm2GaYUX — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) July 31, 2017

Between being canned this week & his wife filing for divorce last week, #Scaramucci is one dead dog away from becoming a country music song. — Andrea Thompson (@Ldyandrea) July 31, 2017

OMG he's gonna replace Scaramucci with OJ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 31, 2017

The Mooch is out already.



White House continues to run perfectly smoothly, like a fine tuned machine. pic.twitter.com/QKgjQkpaLv — Martin Pfeiffer 🖖🏿 (@NuclearAnthro) July 31, 2017