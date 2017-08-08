Anthony Scaramucci Tops List Of '50 Least Powerful People'

Oh how the mighty have fallen, and Anthony Scaramucci may have fallen harder than most.
Scaramucci, who spent a mere 10 days as White House communications director is now back on top. On top of a list of the “50 Least Powerful People in the World,” that is.
The Mooch received the dubious honor from financial news website 24/7 Wall Street, which made its selections by focusing on well-known individuals around the world “who have recently experienced a precipitous loss in stature.”
Yep, that sounds about right.
You can read the complete list here, but Scaramucci did have some stiff competition from No. 2 Least Powerful Person Chris Christie and former FBI director James Comey, who was chosen No. 3.
The list isn’t all politicians. Tiger Woods came in at No. 5, while Kendall Jenner earned the No. 6 spot.
CONVERSATIONS