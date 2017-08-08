Anthony Scaramucci Tops List Of '50 Least Powerful People'

Oh how the mighty have fallen, and Anthony Scaramucci may have fallen harder than most.

Scaramucci, who spent a mere 10 days as White House communications director is now back on top. On top of a list of the “50 Least Powerful People in the World,” that is.

The Mooch received the dubious honor from financial news website 24/7 Wall Street, which made its selections by focusing on well-known individuals around the world “who have recently experienced a precipitous loss in stature.”

Yep, that sounds about right.

You can read the complete list here, but Scaramucci did have some stiff competition from No. 2 Least Powerful Person Chris Christie and former FBI director James Comey, who was chosen No. 3.