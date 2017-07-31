Anthony Scaramucci Out At White House After A Whirlwind 10 Days

Anthony Scaramucci has resigned from his role as White House communications director.

Scaramucci was named communications director on July 21, a mere 10 days ago. Axios reports he resigned at the request of Gen. John Kelly, the new White House chief of staff.

“Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team,” a statement from the White House press secretary said Monday. “We wish him all the best.”

According to CBS and CNN, Scaramucci was escorted from White House grounds Monday.

The resignation comes after a controversy-laden week for Scaramucci that included a profanity-lace tirade against other members of President Donald Trump’s White House staff.

His rant, published in The New Yorker, was mostly aimed at then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. (Priebus resigned from his post last week and was replaced Monday morning by Kelly.) Scaramucci referred to Priebus as “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

Scaramucci also gave one of the more memorable quotes so far of the Trump administration during that interview, while arguing that he doesn’t care for media attention.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he said.

But that rant wasn’t the only eyebrow-raising moment during his 10 days in the White House. Scaramucci brought on criticism after directing comments about hair and makeup at White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He also reportedly received divorce papers from his wife, who gave birth to the couple’s son while Scaramucci was with Trump last week.

Michael Short, an aide in the White House press office, resigned last week because of pressure from Scaramucci, who had threatened to “fire everybody” in order to stop leaks.

Even his hire was laden with controversy. Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer reportedly submitted his resignation after learning Trump was giving Scaramucci a prominent role on the White House communications team.

Scaramucci’s short tenure followed that of Mike Dubke, who resigned in May after just three months as White House communications director.

Just this morning, Trump assured his Twitter followers there is “No WH chaos!”

Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017