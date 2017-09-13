Anthony Scaramucci’s apparent push into the news industry sent social media users into overdrive.
President Donald Trump’s former communications director lasted just 10 days before stepping down in July, following a published tirade against other White House staff. On Tuesday night, he revealed that he was launching his own news site.
It’s not clear when Scaramucci plans to debut the new digital venture nor what the “Post” will actually produce. But the announcement certainly excited tweeters, with some suggesting alternative names for the enterprise and others sending in spoof applications for jobs.
Here’s are some of the funniest reactions so far:
