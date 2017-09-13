Anthony Scaramucci’s apparent push into the news industry sent social media users into overdrive.

President Donald Trump’s former communications director lasted just 10 days before stepping down in July, following a published tirade against other White House staff. On Tuesday night, he revealed that he was launching his own news site.

Coming soon. Follow us here and on instagram at @ScaramucciPost. pic.twitter.com/4eNXUPbk9N — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) September 13, 2017

It’s not clear when Scaramucci plans to debut the new digital venture nor what the “Post” will actually produce. But the announcement certainly excited tweeters, with some suggesting alternative names for the enterprise and others sending in spoof applications for jobs.

Here’s are some of the funniest reactions so far:

The year is 2020. The last employee of the Times takes a job at the Scaramucci Post, which begins every story "eff traffic on 495 today bro" — Polly Mosendz (@polly) September 13, 2017

Was "The Scaramucci Picayune" already taken? — Gayer Th🐘n Thou (@Gayer_Than_Thou) September 13, 2017

Nope. 10 days of you in national news was more than a lifetime's worth. — Harold Brautt (@HarryBrautt) September 13, 2017

Moochington Post — Lana Lakke (@LanaLakke) September 13, 2017

Breitbart Lite? — James Hill (@realjamesh) September 13, 2017

Need an intern? — Dan Frommer (@fromedome) September 13, 2017

Honey, cancel the papers. This is a Scaramucci Post household from now on https://t.co/hz065d3UUx — Dave Lawler (@DavidLawler10) September 13, 2017

Honestly I was starting to think I had just dreamed that whole Scaramucci era. https://t.co/aE11HTA2Ft — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) September 13, 2017