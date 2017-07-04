Anti “America First” this Fourth of July

Many people cringe when they hear the current President say "America First" because they think about the people around the world that grow up dreaming about America, the land of the free ― a place where anyone can be anything if they work hard enough ― and what do they think when they hear the leader of the free world using that phrase about America’s foreign policies?

Yes, we absolutely need to take care of our own; there is so much progress to be made within our country... but we are all human beings here on this planet together, and we all need each other to exist and thrive. A majority of Americans would greatly benefit to experience both America’s inner cities and third world countries. Dismissing another human’s value based on where they are born in the world is not what America is made of.

AMERICAN SPIRIT

The underlying American spirit has always been progressive ― gunning for the underdog, speaking up when no one else will, fighting for others’ rights, and taking a personal hit in order to make public progress. America has had our fair share of setbacks and history of holding those who are different back ― from the Irish and Italians in the 1900s. And we still have a long way to go, but we have the right to never give up, no matter how many setbacks.

IMMIGRANT HISTORY

The American politicians in office that are voting against progressive immigration policies all come from humans that emigrated from around the world and were given the chance to make it in this country. There are still millions, if not billions, of humans around the world who would do anything for a chance to work hard enough to make it in America. Where, even though other humans may judge them or discriminate against them here, there are more humans that will fight for them and ensure their lawful right for an equal chance to pursue happiness.

GLOBAL CITIZENS

Having this indescribable human in our highest political office... we have protested, but not revolted; we have gone high, when they have gone low. This person who is supposed to represent our American spirit of promoting peace and chasing big dreams, kicked off his presidency by dismissing the rest of the world that America typically serves to inspire. It's embarrassing, but I am proud of how many humans are taking this wake up call to heart by stepping up and speaking out.