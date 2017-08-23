Ariana Grande has canceled her Vietnam concert.

The singer, who was set to perform in Ho Chi Minh City Wednesday night, shared the news on Instagram early this morning. She provided a vague explanation and apologized to fans, some of whom reportedly found out about the cancelation while waiting in line outside the venue, according to Gossip Cop.

“My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I’m really dealing with some health problems at the moment,” she wrote in a note. “I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won’t allow me to do the show for you tonight. I’m so so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Gossip Cop also reports that Grande lost her voice as the result of a “horrible flu” and says her doctor “insists she rests.”

By the sounds of the singer’s statement, she’ll likely reschedule the tour stop. But HuffPost has reached out to a representative for Grande for more details.

Grande has been performing on her Dangerous Woman tour since February of this year.

In May, the 24-year-old canceled a few tour dates in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, which took place during her concert at Manchester Arena. She returned to the British city about two weeks after the horrific event to hold a benefit concert, which raised $13 million for victims of the attack.

Grande resumed the European leg of her tour in Paris on June 7.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT