New 'Bachelor' Reportedly Still Had A Girlfriend Just Days Ago

The man chosen to be the new object of affections on “The Bachelor” apparently hasn’t been single very long, according to a woman who claims she had been his girlfriend until very, very recently.

Race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr., the runner-up on the 2012 season of “The Bachelorette,” was announced Thursday as the next man to lead the ABC series.

Luyendyk reportedly told People.com that he’s had only one serious girlfriend in the last five years and that they broke up about 18 months ago.

That was news to Sydney Stempfley, a 26-year-old Phoenix resident who reportedly was dating Luyendyk just days before the “Bachelor” announcement.

Stempfley has an Instagram trail showing her and Luyendyk together.

A post shared by Sydney Stempfley (@sydneystempfley) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

The photos date from August 2016 to June 1, with captions that suggest a relationship between the two.

A post shared by Sydney Stempfley (@sydneystempfley) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

Although Stempfly refers to Luyendyk as “her boo” in one post, there are no photos of her on his Instagram page.

“Entertainment Tonight” is reporting that an unnamed source said Luyendyk broke up with Stempfley just two nights before he was named the show’s next bachelor.

Stempfley obliquely revealed her connection to Luyendyk after former “Bachelor” star Sean Lowe suggested Luyendyk as a possible lead four days before the announcement.

The show would be perfect for @ariejr up until it comes to choosing just one 😂 — Sydney Stempfley (@sydneystempfley) September 4, 2017

Steve Carbone, who posts spoilers about “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” at RealitySteve.com, has been tweeting up a storm since Luyendyk’s announcement.

You're being sold a load of crap with Arie. The biggest dog they've ever cast as lead in Bachelor history. Good luck. He's gonna need it. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 7, 2017

They're definitely gonna get the tabloid coverage they want this season, that's for sure. You should see my inbox already. Holy crap. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 7, 2017

Oh it's already starting. She isn't the first, and certainly won't be the last... pic.twitter.com/DpU4RFCeUA — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 7, 2017