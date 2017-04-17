Arkansas Blocked From Effort To Carry Out Its First Execution In 12 Years

Update: The U.S. Supreme Court denied Arkansas’ petition to lift the stay of execution for prisoner Don Davis. The high court issued its order denying the state’s request 15 minutes before midnight, when the execution warrant for Davis expired.

A flurry of court rulings on Arkansas’ unprecedented attempt to execute eight prisoners in an 11-day span has temporarily spared the lives of two prisoners, while leaving the lives of other condemned killers in limbo.

The Arkansas Supreme Court, in a 4-3 decision on Monday, granted stays of execution for Bruce Ward and Don Davis. Both had been scheduled to die Monday, the first of what critics call the state’s “conveyor belt” plan for multiple executions.

“There will be no executions tonight. We are deeply grateful that the Arkansas Supreme Court has issued stays of execution for Bruce Ward and Don Davis,” Scott Braden, assistant federal defender in Arkansas, said in an email statement.

State Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would immediately appeal.

I will appeal Bruce Ward and Don Davis' stays of execution granted by the State Supreme Court to #SCOTUS this evening. #arpx #ARExecutions — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) April 17, 2017

Later, Rutledge’s office said she wouldn’t appeal Ward’s stay “at this time.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) criticized the state Supreme Court for sparing the two men.

Soon after the state Supreme Court ruling, a federal appeals court lifted stays for five of the condemned inmates that had been put in place on Saturday. That case challenges the state’s method of performing the executions. A stay for prisoner Jason McGehee was granted in a separate case on Friday.

In Monday’s ruling, the U.S. Eight Circuit Court of Appeals said the five inmates had ample time already to file objections to the execution protocol, and only acted at the last minute. Judge Jane Kelly, in a dissent, argued the the case was about more than which drugs are used to put inmates to death, and questioned whether Arkansas was in line with the Eight Amendment’s “evolving standards of decency.”

The state is aggressively moving to thin its death row before its supply of midazolam ― a controversial sedative in the lethal-injection cocktail ― expires in April. Hutchinson has said he’s unsure where the state can get more.

Despite the federal appeals ruling, a state court ruling remains in place that blocks the state Department of Corrections from using pancuronium bromide ― a second drug in the lethal three-drug mixture.

The state temporary restraining order was granted Friday by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, who has since become controversial for attending a death penalty protest hours after his ruling.

Drugmaker McKesson Medical-Surgical sought the order to prevent the state from using the drug after learning the corrections department had obtained it for executions, which the company doesn’t permit. A day after winning the restraining order, the company filed to withdraw its petition, saying the federal ruling that stayed the executions made the state court order unnecessary.