Suspect Arrested In Road Rage Death Of 3-Year-Old Boy

Holmes’ girlfriend told police that he became angry when he thought the car driven by Acen’s grandmother, Kim King-Macon, was following him too closely, according to an affidavit obtained by THV-11 TV. At a stop sign, King-Macon’s car waited for a “few minutes,” and an impatient Holmes “honked at it,” the girlfriend said.

Then Holmes got out of his vehicle and fired once into the other car, she said. When he returned to his car, he said, “That’s what you get for following me around,” according to the affidavit.

In a 911 call released by the police, King-Macon said that she was waiting at the stop sign when “the guy blew a horn at me and I blew it back, and he shot, but I thought it was in the air. He shot at the car!” She only realized a short time later that Acen had been hit when she noticed him slumped in the back of the car.

“Acen has been shot, oh my God!” the anguished grandmother screamed to the 911 dispatcher.

The city of Little Rock and the FBI had offered a $40,000 reward for information in the case.