Gallery-Goer Loses Balance, Knocks Over So Many Pedestals Of Art

A visitor to 14th Factory art gallery in Los Angeles lost her balance while posing for a photo, accidentally initiating one the more costly games of dominoes to ever exist.

Watch in the video below as a row of artworks by Hong Kong-based artist Simon Birch go toppling to the ground, one after another. It’s both cringeworthy and mesmerizing. According to Hyperallergic, the damage added up to approximately $200,000.

Be careful out there, art lovers. And don’t do this. Or this.

UPDATE: Since the video has been making the rounds online, publications including The Guardian have speculated that perhaps the video is some sort of stunt.

The video was posted to YouTube Thursday by a mate of Birch's who goes by "Party Pooper," along with a caption urging viewers to check out the exhibit "before it closes end of July (or before a few more pieces break)."