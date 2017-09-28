As Nikki Haley prepares trip, U.S. lawmakers meet with the possible next president of the DRC

On September 20, President Trump announced he would send his UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to visit hotspots in Africa. The announcement surprised some, but it did not come in a vacuum. Senator Roy Blunt (R) and Senator Ed Markey (D) tend to have extremely busy Washington D.C. schedules. So when they decided to take time out to meet a visitor from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), it peaked the interest of some wandering around the capital.

His name is Dr. Daniel Lusadusu Nkiambi, a former colonel in the Zairian Armed Forces (FAZ). Known more for his legacy of seeding and building new medical wards in Congo and Belgium, Lusadusu’s legacy might be sealed from a job yet to come: president of the DRC.

He spoke about the country’s need to hold new elections without the current president – whose chokehold on the country might be weakening – still in power. Even opposition figures are slowly coming around to Lusadusu’s position that Kabila might call elections is untenable. Lusadusu is the leading candidate to run a transitional government that would see new elections in a country ruled by the Kabila dynasty for 20 years.

He likes to quote former French general and president Charles de Gaulle, to explain his philosophy:

“It is because we are no longer a great power that we need a great policy. If we do not have a great policy…we will no longer be anything.”

With Kabila unrelenting, someone with deep connections to the security services might be the best way of securing the country’s future. Lusadusu claims to have the “strategic vision of the revival of a greater Congo” to finally tie democracy into the fabric that makes up the country. He spoke of his vision with U.S. lawmakers in early September, including Representatives Eliot Engel (D) and Ed Royce (R),

Training to be a doctor in old Zaire’s military medical corps, Lusadusu would seem to be an unusual candidate to reorganize the military. That also is what makes him refreshingly different. It might not be so much his capacity to be a general but a surgeon whose precision and attention to detail sees the need for a complete readjustment in the army’s culture.

“The majority of soldiers are badly or very poorly trained, badly supervised, poorly maintained, poorly equipped and not close to the civilian population,” he told a Congolese newspaper. “It is a militia army, a partisan and fanatic army, without a unit of command.”

What Lusadusu implies here is the formation of a professional military maintained separately from the office of the presidency. Lusadusu calls this a “national and republican army,” one sworn to the allegiance of the democratic system and maintenance of the country’s integrity. That means preserving the offices of the country’s democratic republic, not its officeholders. Or in his words, serving as a “bridge” between the people and the army.

“The revival of the Congo as a stable and prosperous state cannot be conceived without a national and republican army.” He refers to it as an affirmation of sovereignty and conduit for national unity. Those words typically signify political rhetoric, but in this case, Lusadusu has something practical in mind. He needs recruits from the country’s different regions to serve together and share experiences. He wants to instill a sense of mission in all those fighters not just for tribe or region, but the entire 80 million-strong DRC.

That means more integrated armed forces, both in the representation of general population and the geographic origin of its ranks. One could reasonably assume Lusadusu will know how to organize a superb medical corps – especially a cardiovascular unit if need be – but he sees this professional DRC force as critical for the country’s development as well.

For that to happen, it will need the capacity to train and deploy a host of engineers across the country. A new corps of engineers with discipline could be the backbone of a grand infrastructure revitalization plan. Basic services, especially water access, are still abysmally weak across the DRC.

“Even the minimum basic social needs of the population are not guaranteed. Water and electricity are rare commodities. Health care is of poor quality, very expensive and inaccessible to all,” he told his interviewer, referring to Joseph Kabila’s inherited rule as nepotistic and unconcerned about those outside of power.

Lusadusu served as president of the Union of Congolese Military Patriots, a group of DRC veterans with the goal of building a long-lasting military institution on par with the subservient but stable militaries of the Western World.

“At the time, our country probably had the best military in sub-Saharan Africa, trained around the world, distinguished in the most prestigious academies of the world,” he told his interviewer. “All the ingredients were combined to make our country, through the operational capability of the FAZ (Zairian Armed Forces), which had distinguished itself in Chad or Rwanda, a continental military power.”

Lusadusu blames poor political culture for “infecting” the FAZ with “nepotism, kleptocracy, patronage, tribalism, courtiers, and the various mafia practices that have diverted the army from its traditional mission [by] creating militias and abandoning the soldier to his sad fate.”

Asked how he would go about implementing these changes, he is reluctant to share details, perhaps out of fear such a program might be undermined later. He quotes the late General Paul Mukobo, citing the “political option” over the strength of an army that makes it a great force.

He is confident in the DRC’s current stock of former and current officers, as well as other experts, constitute exactly the organizational manpower his presidency would need to put the army back together again. That might be one of the things at the top of Haley’s agenda when she visits the DRC soon.