At Home With Blue & White

There’s just something about the combination of blue and white that resonates with me. Black and white is okay, but nothing beats a bit of blue and white. Blue ink on crisp white pages – perfect. Delftware tiles around a kitchen range – traditional. Willow pattern plates on my mother’s table –a sign that a roast dinner or quiche lorraine is on the horizon. You can’t go wrong with blue and white.

A combination that has been pleasingly used in porcelain and pottery for several hundred years, originating in Persia and making its way to China in the 13th century, blue and white are pretty much neutral tones in the realms of décor.

New and old, blue and white sneaks its way into our home. The old Johnson Bros plates, the Chinese junk shop finds, the modern classics from Cobaltum and Jersey Pottery. The blues can all be different, but they just fit together like family.

Even our beds get the blue and white treatment with soft-as-butter linen duvet covers and pillow cases, and light blue sheets. I sleep in blue and white striped shirts, reaching from my bed nest for tea in a blue and white cup.

The little cushion, something I made when I was about eight years old, has stayed with me all these years. Inoffensive in its palette, but maybe not so good in its stitching, it’s a reminder of the fabric remnants my mother let me lose with all those years ago.

So, here, I thought I would share with you some of my favourite blue and white’s from around the home. I’ll keep adding to the collection, of course!

Sardine Run pitcher, Jersey Pottery. Navy Umut blanket, Luks Linen. Stonewashed White linen duvet cover, Piglet in Bed.

Pot Dot plate, Cobaltum. Gumnut tea towel, Lauren Rugless at Nicoya. Stonewashed White linen duvet cover, Piglet in Bed.

Pot Dot cup and saucer, Cobaltum. Pacific Splash mug, Royal Doulton. Indigo bowl, Cobaltum. Gumnut tea towel, Lauren Rugless at Nicoya. Stonewashed White linen duvet cover, Piglet in Bed.

Sardine run charger, Jersey Pottery. Blue Pot Dot cup and saucer, Cobaltum. Willow canister, Ladelle. Pacific Splash mug, Royal Doulton. Pacific Texture mug, Royal Doulton. Pot Dot plates, Cobaltum. Indigo bowl, Cobaltum. Iris tea towel, Ladelle. Stonewashed White linen duvet cover, Piglet in Bed.

