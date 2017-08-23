Former Attorneys General Urge Trump To Condemn Hate With 'Moral Clarity'

STATEMENT OF FORMER ATTORNEYS GENERAL

There are times in the life of a nation, or a president, or a state attorney general when one is called upon to respond directly to the voice of hate.

As former state attorneys general, we take the liberty of reminding Americans ― as we remind ourselves ― that events can call out the worst in us ― and the best.

In 1971, the twenty-nine year old attorney general of Alabama began his quest to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Birmingham church bombing which killed four little girls. It was a crime rooted in hate and his determination to prosecute the case gave rise to voices of leaders of hate. He faced political furor, lack of cooperation from federal and state government agencies and constant threats of physical violence and death. But he persisted. It took years but he obtained a conviction.

In 1976 when the Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan wrote a threatening letter and demanded that Alabama attorney general Bill Baxley respond directly to his letter, he did.

We commend his response to the attention of all who seek to equivocate in times of moral crisis.