Australian Journalist's Devastating Take On Trump At G20 Goes Viral

Chris Uhlmann, political editor for the Australian Broadcast Corporation, didn’t mince any words when reporting on President Donald Trump at the G20 summit.

The newsman’s two-minute broadcast centered entirely on the president’s awkward performance at the international conference and what it meant for the United States as a world power. To Uhlmann, it means nothing good. And the clip, which the Australian outlet, has resonated soundly with a lot of people.

“We learned that Mr. Trump has pressed fast forward on the decline of the U.S. as a global leader,” Uhlmann said. “He managed to diminish his nation and to confuse and alienate his allies.”

Trump was the only world leader at the summit who did not agree to a statement declaring the Paris Agreement on climate change to be “irreversible.” Trump on June 1 announced he was pulling the U.S. out of the accord that aims to combat global warming.

Trump also was part of the target of violent protests at the G20 gathering in Hamburg, Germany ― demonstrations that at one point isolated First Lady Melania Trump to her hotel.

Uhlmann also highlighted the political discord and divide Trump has exacerbated in the United States and elsewhere. He claimed that Trump had identified the “illness” at the heart of the “Western democracies,” but “has no cure for it and seems to just want to exploit it.”

Referring to Trump’s Twitter habit, Uhlmann described him as “a man who barks out bile in 140 characters, who wastes his precious days as president at war with the West’s institutions — like the judiciary, independent government agencies and the free press.”

The harsh words hit home for many Twitter users.

Excellent piece. It is a perspective/belief I have held for the past year and the evidence is confirming it. — Jay (@jayp339) July 9, 2017

I appreciate the commentary by @CUhlmann because that is what most Americans feel daily. — Dovahcaine (@TXProfessor) July 9, 2017

We are so ashamed — Ann Cahill (@cahilla411) July 9, 2017

Wow indeed. A must watch from Australia's @CUhlmann. The G20 wrap up you absolutely can't miss. https://t.co/38jNeRpB3n — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 9, 2017

This is how the world is viewing the US in the age of Trump. As an embarrassing reality show. Hense why state visit here in UK was cancelled — Matthew Clark Leach (@LeachJuice) July 9, 2017

Trump and Brexit are two symptoms of a much wider issue. Politicians no longer appear to listen or care. So we the people look elsewhere — Matthew Torkington (@Matt_Tork) July 9, 2017

thank you @abcnews you have a great reporter, not afraid of showing that the king has no clothes — Chuni, Activist. (@chunianello) July 9, 2017

Just wow. @CUhlmann tells it clearly and succinctly. — John Roddick (@JohnFRoddick) July 9, 2017