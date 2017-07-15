The Avengers have assembled.

Marvel has promised us pretty much every superhero you could think of showing up in “Avengers: Infinity War,” and they delivered just that in the first footage from the movie. The video featured several different heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and put audience members at the D23 conference on their feet.

The Avengers #InfinityWar footage brought every single person to their feet. We absolutely cannot wait for you to see this - Epic! #D23Expo — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 15, 2017

Unfortunately, it’s not online yet.

That didn’t stop people from freaking out about it, and one detail that’s come out seems to confirm a major Marvel rumor:

In the Marvel comics, there’s a point when Cap takes on the name Nomad after losing faith in the government. Directors the Russo Brothers already told HuffPost that Cap (Chris Evans) dropping his shield in “Captain America: Civil War” is him “letting go of that identity,” and apparently they were telling the truth.

The new footage reveals Captain America in a beard and wearing a new outfit. As Screen Rant describes, we see “Captain America in new (Nomad?) suit with a beard.”

Here are the rest of the reveals Twitter is losing it over:

1. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is blonde now.

CAP HAS A BEARD AND BLACK WIDOW IS A BLONDE. #InfinityWar #D23 — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) July 15, 2017

2. There’s a scene showing Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) spidey-sense, and apparently he’s rocking Iron Spider-Man armor.

Holy shit. The Avengers: Infinity War footage is ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE on every level. Thanks destroy EVERYONE. And SPIDEY-SENSE. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 15, 2017

Spider-Man Rocks Iron Spider Armor in Avengers: Infinity War - https://t.co/lWxEHGZDU4 pic.twitter.com/CVwRWHSH4u — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 15, 2017

3. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is passed out in space and lands on the windshield (spaceshield?) of the Guardians of the Galaxy ship.

Thor lands on the windshield of the Guardians’ ship. The Avengers go to space. Strange, Star-Lord, Spidey & Iron Man get their asses kicked. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 15, 2017

4. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) shows up to wreak havoc.

Loki is presenting Thanos the tesseract in #InfinityWar movie. I AM CRYING — Kathy (@nyrehkat) July 15, 2017

5. And Thanos (Josh Brolin) beats the “crap” out of everyone and may be throwing a planet.

Infinity War footage! Looks incredible. Thanos basically beating the shit out of everyone and ends with him pulling down a planet to throw! — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) July 15, 2017

io9 further describes the footage saying Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will be “putting down platforms” with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) jumping off them and shooting his guns, someone will be using Hulkbuster armor, Thanos will squeeze Thor’s head and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) will be with an army from Wakanda.

Also, Spider-Man apparently gets hurt. As Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) holds his head, Parker says, “I’m sorry, Tony.”

Wow. This is intense. What do you have to say for yourself, Mr. Stark.