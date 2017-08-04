Aw! Lili Reinhart Wishes Cole Sprouse A Happy Birthday With Sweet Message

Whip up a Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe milkshake with one straw because something is definitely going down between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.

The “Riverdale” stars, who’ve coupled up on screen as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, are reportedly dating IRL, although neither has confirmed or denied a change in their relationship status.

Reinhart, for one, doesn’t seem too fazed by the speculation given the particularly lovey post she shared for Sprouse’s 25th birthday. On Friday, the actress posted what looks like a photo of the “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” star walking in a park while a city skyline looms overhead.

“To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole,” she captioned the photo. “Thank you for all of the adventures and here’s to many more 🌙”

The birthday post comes a week after rumors about a possible romance between the co-stars surfaced following some romantic displays at Comic-Con. Reinhart and Sprouse were reportedly spotted “canoodling, holding hands and kissing” and also managed to get cozy during a TVLine interview, even though they were sitting on opposite sides of the couch.

Reinhart, however, wasn’t alone in her birthday wishes. The rest of the “Riverdale” cast, including KJ Apa, Ashleigh Murray, Madelaine Petsch and Casey Cott also sent good vibes Sprouse’s way on his big day, confirming once again that no group is tighter than the “Riverdale” cast.

Sprouse took a less sentimental approach and tweeted about the actual day of his birth: