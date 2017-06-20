These Awkward Sunburns Are A Painful Reminder To Wear Sunscreen

Summer is upon us, which means it’s time to time to lather up and do our best to avoid awkward sunburns.
Unfortunately, some unlucky souls have already gotten their first burns of the season and are tweeting photos of their hilarious (and painful-looking) results. Learn from their mistakes:
Earlier this year, sportswriter and commentator Stephen Campbell went viral for a video that showed off his terrible sunburn after playing one too many games of softball. Instead of trying to cover up the burn with makeup, Campbell turned his cringe-worthy burn into a funny PSA.
”Before I start this video I’d like to take a moment to talk about a very important issue,” Campbell said. “It’s imperative to wear sunscreen when you’re outside on a sunny day. How important? Take a look at my face right now unless you want to be an idiot like me and come into work with the most ridiculous sunburn in the history of mankind. Slap that s**t on.”
To make sure you don’t end up with burns like these poor folks, make sure to wear at least SPF 30, avoid the sun when it’s strongest (between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.), reapply often and wear sunscreen even when it’s cloudy.
