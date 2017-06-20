These Awkward Sunburns Are A Painful Reminder To Wear Sunscreen

Summer is upon us, which means it’s time to time to lather up and do our best to avoid awkward sunburns.

Unfortunately, some unlucky souls have already gotten their first burns of the season and are tweeting photos of their hilarious (and painful-looking) results. Learn from their mistakes:

i forgot sunscreen at work again rip, at least my tan lines came in early? pic.twitter.com/hABf9WXG2h — mo (@mo_andersenn) June 11, 2017

Ok so that's not the best tan line 😂😂😂#kttape pic.twitter.com/5vp5fCz4Kp — Kirk Hardwick (@Cptkirk1353) June 18, 2017

PSA TO ALL BATHING SUIT SHOPPERS!!! ALWAYS KEEP TAN (& burn) LINES IN MIND pic.twitter.com/DiTJSeOAf3 — claire (bull)dozer (@clairee_elysee) June 16, 2017

Hideous tan lines from having my knee taped up 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DetKgrteyx — Kirk (@kirrstt_) June 19, 2017

Awkward tan line #1 🙃

I don't know whether to cry or laugh ab this🙄 pic.twitter.com/q8JwixyKj0 — Rachel Wargo (@rewargo810) June 19, 2017

Earlier this year, sportswriter and commentator Stephen Campbell went viral for a video that showed off his terrible sunburn after playing one too many games of softball. Instead of trying to cover up the burn with makeup, Campbell turned his cringe-worthy burn into a funny PSA.

I was supposed to play 1 game of softball yesterday. Ended up playing 3. You could say today hasn't been ideal. Wear your sunscreen, kids. pic.twitter.com/qPDdN1E1NL — Stephen Campbell (@ScampbellTV1) May 1, 2017

”Before I start this video I’d like to take a moment to talk about a very important issue,” Campbell said. “It’s imperative to wear sunscreen when you’re outside on a sunny day. How important? Take a look at my face right now unless you want to be an idiot like me and come into work with the most ridiculous sunburn in the history of mankind. Slap that s**t on.”

To make sure you don’t end up with burns like these poor folks, make sure to wear at least SPF 30, avoid the sun when it’s strongest (between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.), reapply often and wear sunscreen even when it’s cloudy.