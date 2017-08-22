Parents Give Baby Born On Day Of Eclipse A Beautifully Fitting Name

A couple in South Carolina have named their baby girl Eclipse in honor of the awesome astronomical event that took place on the day she was born.

Freedom and Michael Eubanks’ second child’s birth date was due to be Sept. 3, and they planned to name her Violet.

But the couple changed their mind after Freedom went into labor almost two weeks early and gave birth at Greenville Memorial Hospital at 8:04 a.m. Monday.

“I kind of felt like it was meant to happen, to have her on this day,” Freedom Eubanks told ABC News.

“I think it was just meant to be, her name,” added he mom of two, from Spartanburg. “We’re probably going to call her Clipsey.”

Eclipse Alizabeth Eubanks, as the newborn is now legally known, wasn’t the only baby born in the hospital Monday.