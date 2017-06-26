It’s been a tough few weeks for reality star DeMario Jackson, who recently faced accusations of sexual assault on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 4. Although Warner Bros. and ABC’s investigation into the situation has determined there was no misconduct, Jackson endured rumors, headlines and press inquiries about the situation and his time on the show.
It hasn’t been easy for him or his family. In an exclusive, three-part interview with E! News, Jackson shared his side of the story on what really happened in “Paradise,” breaking down while discussing the emotional impact the ordeal has had on him.
“It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother. It’s hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult,” a teary-eyed Jackson says in a preview clip from the sit-down. He continues: “My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn’t do ...”
Earlier this month, ABC suspended production of “Paradise” after a field producer filed a complaint reportedly claiming that contestant Corinne Olympios did not consent to a sexual encounter with Jackson in a swimming pool. The cast was sent home from Mexico and an investigation was launched.
Last week, Warner Bros. released this statement confirming that no foul play happened on set:
As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise” in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production of this season of “Bachelor in Paradise” will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.
ABC will now resume production on the show, which will air this summer, but Olympios and Jackson will reportedly not be returning.
Olympios’ team released a statement following the news, saying she plans to continue her own investigation into the incident.
“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ was shut down because of multiple complaints received from ‘BIP’ producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” her lawyer wrote in the statement. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal [i]nvestigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”
“Bachelor in Paradise” brings together former contestants of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” for another shot at love. The new season is set to premiere Aug. 8, according to the show’s website.
