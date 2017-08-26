Back to School: Simple, Kid Friendly Meals to Make Dinner Quicker and Easier

Back to School time is always sccreessful and as a mom of an almost two-year old who’s picky and doesn’t like anything I’m constantly on the search for kid friendly meals. But, who wants to spend all day/night in the kitchen making a meal? Not meeeee. I want to use my time laughing and playing with my little one when I get home from a long day at work. So I teamed up with McCormick to highlight some super easy kid approved meals I can make on the go for the back to school season.

McCormick Quinoa Taco Skillet

Give taco night a wholesome twist with this simple skillet dish. Season ground turkey or your favorite soy crumble meat substitute, quinoa, fresh tomatoes and corn with McCormick® Organics Taco Seasoning Mix for a kid-friendly meal the whole family will taco-bout.

McCormick Coconut Lime Shrimp with Zoodles

This single-pan meal calls for McCormick® Lime Extract instead of zest for a more concentrated flavor, plus McCormick red pepper for added heat. Serve baked shrimp over warm zucchini, yellow squash and carrot spirals for an elegant presentation – and amazing taste!

McCormick Baked Sweet Potato Fries with Honey Spice Dip

Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamin A and fiber. They make a flavorful option to ordinary fries and are perfect to serve as a healthful appetizer or as a side dish.

McCormick Cinnamon Apple Rounds

Perfect for a healthy snack or indulgent-esq dessert these Cinnamon Apple Rounds are delicious. Include the kids when making this fun and nutritious snack. Toppings are only limited by your imagination.

For more back to school meals visit McCormick.