Back to School: Successful Living in Your College Dorm

For many college freshmen, there’s nothing more exciting than moving into their first home away from home: college and university dorms! Maybe you’ve spent all summer picking out color-coordinated decor, or making photo collages of all your friends back home. Now that it’s time to move in, you’re entering a new social dynamic of roommates, hallway neighbors, and resident advisors. For those wishing to make the most of their dorm experience, keep these 8 leadership tips in mind for a successful semester.