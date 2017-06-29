11 Unfortunate Doggy Haircuts That Will Make You Giggle Endlessly

It’s summer, and even dogs are prepping for the warm weather ahead. A seasonal trim is a rite of passage for many pooches, but some of these subjects don’t look too thrilled about their new ’dos.
Twitter recently rounded up some of the most LOL-worthy and disastrous doggy haircuts from summer months and beyond. It’s worth noting that while shorter may look cuter, it’s not always advisable: You should stick with trimming your pet and never shave fur down to the skin, according to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Fur acts as insulation to keep your dog cool in the heat, and removing too much could make him or her susceptible to sunburn and skin cancer. It’s best to leave haircuts to the pros.
But clipped or trimmed fur is fine, especially if you and your dog live in a hot region, Kamran Nassi, a veterinarian at Beverly Robertson Veterinary Clinic, told HuffPost. He approves of the cuts collected below, though many of their recipients appear ready to disagree.
Took my dog to go get a hair cut and got back a chicken wtf (before and after) pic.twitter.com/Rn8Bi4HObu— Lupe J. (@Luppee_J) June 15, 2017
@Jenna_Marbles @JulienSolomita my dog got a hair cut and he's really upset about it. #HisEars pic.twitter.com/lP85u4eiyB— Kaitlin (@kaitlinlisaa) June 21, 2017
I went to work for 3 hours and my mom gave the dog a "fuck my shit up fam" haircut. pic.twitter.com/tYIJnDtXBd— Svetlana Whorkina (@BasicAshHoe) June 18, 2017
My mom gave my dog at home the worst haircut of all time. She looks like a bag boy from the checkout lane at a grocery store. pic.twitter.com/dJ9SbXaizM— ; (@Gutierrezmadai_) June 1, 2017
my dog only has his haircut on his head so far and it's the weirdest thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/kKHeDQaicS— ashton (@AshtonTerrill) May 31, 2017
gave my dog a haircut & thought I did an ok job, but now my mom calls him "flathead"...I hate myself pic.twitter.com/iYRJbuQf4l— Kimberly Queen (@kimbay99) June 6, 2017
Just gave my dog a beautiful summer haircut pic.twitter.com/Axci6o5lzZ— Lindsey Snell (@LindseySnell) June 23, 2017
cheap dog haircut... hahahahaha wag kayong mag-aalala, buhay pa naman ang aso ko pic.twitter.com/JYwxewnS8K— XD (@maimaidevera) June 24, 2017
My mom just RUINED my dog and she literally said "he wanted to keep it long on the top" I am devastated pic.twitter.com/pjYuGYNhUm— Lindsay Martin (@lindsaymartin15) November 19, 2016
Here's a before and after of my dog when I asked the groomers to give him a 'summer haircut' pic.twitter.com/GWYLVKgexe— ♡YUNG BASTILLA♡ (@Mariam_The_Cat) June 16, 2017
I can't stop laughing at my dog's unfortunate summer hair cut, but he's still holding his head high #Ozzy pic.twitter.com/J3yY9U6OKJ— AW (@amawebs) June 25, 2017
