11 Unfortunate Doggy Haircuts That Will Make You Giggle Endlessly

It’s summer , and even dogs are prepping for the warm weather ahead. A seasonal trim is a rite of passage for many pooches, but some of these subjects don’t look too thrilled about their new ’dos.

But clipped or trimmed fur is fine, especially if you and your dog live in a hot region, Kamran Nassi, a veterinarian at Beverly Robertson Veterinary Clinic, told HuffPost. He approves of the cuts collected below, though many of their recipients appear ready to disagree.