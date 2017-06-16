So, Like, Did Barack Obama Just Reveal The Sex Of Beyoncé's Twins?

Whilst the universe idly awaits the news that Beyoncé has birthed two fresh, new beings to share in her holy pop empire, we find ourselves with far too much time to think. Analyze. Scrutinize.

People on Twitter were doing a lot of that Thursday night after former President Barack Obama appeared in a video to congratulate new Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Jay Z, whose music he rather enjoys.

“Nobody who met us when we were younger men would have expected us to be where we are today,” Obama said, comparing himself to the husband of Beyoncé.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters,” he later added, “although he’s going to have me beat once those two twins show up. And, let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.”

Cute, yes, but let’s rewind to the “daughters” bit. While Obama’s prose is annoyingly inexplicit, there appear to be two ways in which to interpret it: He and Jay Z each love their respective children ― who, right now, happen to only include daughters ― and soon Jay Z’s love will expand to encompass three, versus Obama’s two. Or, he and Jay Z each love their respective daughters, but soon Jay Z will have more daughters, because Beyoncé’s twins are girls.

Some money appears to be on the latter.

THEY GIRLS — To Be Clear (@MikelleStreet) June 16, 2017

Did Obama out Beyoncé as having twin girls? Otherwise, his comment about Jay beating him in terms of number of daughters doesn't make sense. — Molly (@isteintraum) June 16, 2017

Obama just inducted Jay Z into the hall of fame and lowkey announced Jay Z and Beyoncé are having twin GIRLS!!! 😱👏🏾🐝pic.twitter.com/UdAoByoj4V — 🎒🤞🏾 (@stan_becton) June 16, 2017

According to rumor, Beyoncé is either very close to, currently in labor, or has already given birth, either in the hospital or from the quiet comfort of home.