Barack Obama Is Getting All The Twitter Love On His Birthday

Birthday cake won’t be the end of it. When you’re former President Barack Obama, an entire social network serves you up a big, saccharine slice of birthday love on your special day.

Obama turned 56 on Friday, and Twitter showered him with birthday wishes, causing the hashtag #ObamaDay and “President Obama” to trend.

Some of the sweet tweets were from people near and dear to the former president:

Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama -- we love you so much! pic.twitter.com/3WrcGiKgz1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2017

Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/1uSEkU01k9 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2017

Senators, politicians, former colleagues ― even a fellow former president ― also wished him well:

Happy Birthday @BarackObama! Hope you get some balloons. I love a good balloon. #HBD44 — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday, President Obama! Thank you for all you’ve done for our country. pic.twitter.com/HIk2iSJNkc — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 4, 2017

Happy Birthday @BarackObama. We miss you! 🙏🏾 — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) August 4, 2017

Happy 56th to the main man. Through it all, smiling. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/ODMKiJHJLi — Joshua DuBois (@joshuadubois) August 4, 2017

Celebrities also gave Obama a shout-out:

Happy bday @BarackObama. Don't know if you've heard, but things have been pretty shaky lately. We miss you guys. https://t.co/fpKdus89um — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 4, 2017

Integrity pic.twitter.com/wFkVK1Tt2j — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday, Mr. President. We would proudly have you for a 3rd term any day. Seriously. Please come back. We miss you. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/PPdJAEsSIW — Chelsea (@Chelseashow) August 4, 2017

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @barackobama ~ we sure do miss you 44#ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/2BqdL9Enh6 — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) August 4, 2017

But the best birthday tweets were from everyday folks who just miss the former president, his cool vibe and his steady leadership:

The 1st time, rainbow WH, signing EO protecting LGBTQ+ workers, Medal of Freedom #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/NV1gkk4xQW — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 4, 2017

Happy Birthday, President Obama!

You are valued beyond measure and missed beyond words. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/1LiUeCgMvm — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday, President Obama!



Because of you, millions of Americans have lived to see birthdays they never thought they would. #ObamaDay — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 4, 2017

A reminder of the greatest barbershop painting of all time #obamaday pic.twitter.com/eTEzJR0YVW — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 4, 2017

Even with all that money, Mr. Trump, you can't buy half the class and dignity that President Obama has without saying a word.#ObamaDay — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday President Obama.



Your class, wisdom, and grace is sorely missed.#ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/rUe7P9o0NA — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) August 4, 2017

Happy Birthday President Obama

Dance like no ones watching pic.twitter.com/ZqiawBMKUc — Peggy Glynn (@pglynn61) August 4, 2017

On #ObamaDay (a.k.a. @BarackObama's bday), let us remember when we a president who respected women and girls https://t.co/UyFjk1fCT8 pic.twitter.com/9niNjPU4Uc — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday President Obama. You taught an entire generation what a real man and leader looks like. Stay visible. We need the reminder. — Aiden Wolfe (@AidenWolfe) August 4, 2017

And OK, there were a few really funny ones that took stabs at President Donald Trump:

This picture explains how we all feel in America right now, Happy Birthday Obama #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/vRvabAORUm — Dominique Hamilton (@Underrated_Dom) August 4, 2017

DAD COME BACK TO THE WHITE HOUSE THE BABYSITTER YOU LEFT HERE IS CRAZY!



Happy 56th, President Obama!#FridayFeeling #Felonyfriday pic.twitter.com/Py1SKXJoqY — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 4, 2017

#ObamaDay seems like the right time to note this flyer seen in the DC area pic.twitter.com/el2v5aK98V — audie cornish (@nprAudie) August 4, 2017