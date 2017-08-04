POLITICS
08/04/2017 04:29 pm ET

Barack Obama Is Getting All The Twitter Love On His Birthday

By Elyse Wanshel

Birthday cake won’t be the end of it. When you’re former President Barack Obama, an entire social network serves you up a big, saccharine slice of birthday love on your special day.

Obama turned 56 on Friday, and Twitter showered him with birthday wishes, causing the hashtag #ObamaDay and “President Obama” to trend.

Some of the sweet tweets were from people near and dear to the former president:

Senators, politicians, former colleagues ― even a fellow former president ― also wished him well:

Celebrities also gave Obama a shout-out:

But the best birthday tweets were from everyday folks who just miss the former president, his cool vibe and his steady leadership:

And OK, there were a few really funny ones that took stabs at President Donald Trump:

But mostly, there was nothing but love for Obama. Happy Birthday, Mr. President!

