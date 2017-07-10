These Baseball Players Make A Fun Disney Reference

Minor league baseball just gave the world a pleasant little Disney-related pun.

Atlanta Braves prospect Ronald Acuña and Chicago White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada were photographed together as they represented the World team during the Major League Baseball Futures game Sunday night:

The MLB Futures game is an annual event that lets prospects showcase their talents in a friendly exhibition match. It’s basically the All-Star Game for the minor leaguers.

The United States team ended up winning the game by one run, but at least Acuña and Moncada got a taste of viral fame when fans jumped in and made some “The Lion King”-inspired jokes on Twitter.

What a wonderful phrase. pic.twitter.com/nqR4CijsAV — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) July 9, 2017

It means no worries (for the World Team) https://t.co/2HGHqysUkZ — MiLB.com (@MiLB) July 9, 2017

For the rest of our days. https://t.co/qwIRltWUiw — Karl Frank Jr. (@karlfrankjr) July 9, 2017

“The Lion King” is a classic cartoon film, partly because of Timon and Pumbaa singing “Hakuna Matata.”

Technically, “Acuña” is pronounced more like “Acun-YA” than “hakuna,” but the sentiment is still really fun.