Be a Social Media Up-Lifter and Thrive

Did you know that by the very tone of your posts, of what you put out there on social media, you can be a force for good? Not only for others, but for your own well-being – physical and mental as well as emotional!

I have a number of friends who’ve gone on a “Facebook diet” recently – 99 days when they go cold turkey, they neither post nor read posts on Facebook. They all did so for the same reason: too depressing! Posts and memes made them anxious, worried, fearful – in a word, not happy campers.

This confused me, as my Facebook perusal leaves me happy and inspired. But then, I must confess, my social media habits are a little different. I only go to sites that I know are going to be positive and happiness-oriented. No big surprise, then, that I find nothing depressing about them.

But it did get me thinking. How could simply reading what other people are posting get you down? I mean, it makes sense if you’re reading what your BFF is posting, or a family member. But for the most part, you don’t know the people you’re “Facebook friends” with, you don’t interact face-to-face with them, so what’s up with that?

Emotional contagion. That’s what’s up. It’s the scientific term researchers have come up with to explain how emotional states can be transferred to people, such that they experience the same emotions as those around them. Interestingly enough, it doesn’t take face-to-face, visual cues, or body language to transmit emotions from one person to another. Social media does it just fine via posts.

The upshot is, that if you’re receiving/reading negative posts, you will begin to feel more negative emotions – depression, fear, anxiety – to name but a few. Fortunately, the reverse is true: the more you receive/read positive posts, the better you will feel. Happier, less anxious, and so forth.

OK, so problem solved: no reading of depressing, rage-fueled or otherwise negative posts. But here’s the thing: when you post positive or negative posts, you are also furthering emotional contagion. Of the happy-camper or unhappy camper variety.

The good news is, when you post positive messages of hope, inspiration, joy, or gratitude, you not only spread good vibes (literally), but by doing good for others, you do good for yourself.

Science shows us that acts of kindness, which in the social media world would consist of posting a positive message or meme, create emotional warmth. That in turn releases oxytocin, what’s come to be called the “love hormone,” because it shows up when people hug, kiss, or, well – you know. Oxytocin is known as a "cardioprotective" hormone, because it protects the heart by lowering blood pressure.

When you post positive messages via social medial, you not only uplift those who read them, you get a great personal two-fer. You lower your blood pressure, so your body benefits. You allow hormonal releases akin to those of a hug, kiss, or a cuddle, so you feel good emotionally and mentally.

In a word, well-being on all fronts. Who knew?