Disney unveiled a new “Beauty and the Beast” teaser during the Golden Globes on Sunday night, giving us a sneak peek of Emma Watson singing “Belle (Reprise),” a number from the original 1991 movie. Watch it below.
The live-action reboot hits theaters March 17.
Also on HuffPost
2017 Winter Movie Preview
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more
Newsletter