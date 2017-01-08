ENTERTAINMENT

New 'Beauty And The Beast' Teaser Showcases Emma Watson Singing 'Belle (Reprise)'

The Disney reboot opens March 17.

01/08/2017 11:17 pm ET | Updated 13 hours ago
Matthew Jacobs Entertainment Reporter, The Huffington Post

Disney unveiled a new “Beauty and the Beast” teaser during the Golden Globes on Sunday night, giving us a sneak peek of Emma Watson singing “Belle (Reprise),” a number from the original 1991 movie. Watch it below.

The live-action reboot hits theaters March 17. 

