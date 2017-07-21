A European Company Made 'Beer For Her.' It's Not Going Over Well.

You know when you’re enjoying a nice cold beer and think, “Man, the only thing that would make this better is if it were more feminine?”

Yeah, we don’t either.

But Aurosa, a Czech beer company, felt compelled to make a “beer for her” anyway.

Aurosa Auros-o unnecessary.

The befuddling brew is a “representation of a woman’s strength and a girl’s tenderness,” according to its website. “The two contrasting tempers, present in the female essence, are depicted through the elegant design yet the strong, unfiltered taste.”

Huh. If, like us, you’re rendered speechless by the description alone, join the club. While it actually sounds like it might be tasty thanks to “a light caramel touch,” a beer made specifically for women, like most things made specifically for women, is highly unnecessary.

Luckily the women of Twitter swooped in to say the words for us. Because if there’s one thing that is specific to women, it’s a superior sense of humor, thank-you-very-much. Check out the funniest tweets ― and the most on-point tweets ― below.

Honestly, the only #BeerForHer I'd be interested in is one where women don't get blamed for what happens to them once they've drunk it — Jess Devonport (@neverjessie) July 20, 2017

Wait...All this time I've been drinking (& enjoying-gasp!) beer FOR MEN??? #beerforher https://t.co/6Fh2SN6jPg — Jennifer Barrett (@JBarrettNYC) July 20, 2017

I can finally enjoy a beer. My hand was way too small to hold a pint glass! #beerforher — caffeineblues (@caffeineblues) July 21, 2017

Will I need to get a manicure in order to enjoy this beverage? 💅 #beerforher https://t.co/Ik5Ex0vMvo — Alix Robertson (@AlixRobertson4) July 21, 2017

This #BeerForHer campaign will finally let women drink a drink they've been drinking for centuries 🍻 @emilyrbakes https://t.co/yk6gRJpez1 pic.twitter.com/IoyNhoePsa — The Pool (@thepooluk) July 20, 2017

#Aurosa #beerforher is "adapted to the elegance of women”. I regularly spill manbeer down myself. Maybe ladybeer will be easier to handle https://t.co/whX9l19zwA — Jo Rodgers (@JoRodgers92) July 21, 2017