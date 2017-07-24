Behind The Music: Interview With Tom & Collins, Latin America’s Hottest Musical Duo

DJs/Producers Tom & Collins, aka Juan Pablo Escudero and Jorge Corral, are famous in Latin America and superstars in their native country of Mexico. And their renown is blossoming internationally, as their meticulous and stylish remixes attract legions of new fans to electronic dance music. The duo’s sound is chock-full of vocals, mesmerizing beats and sonic innovations that make them difficult to pigeonhole. Their musical style can’t simply be described as house, deep house or tech house, since their focus is on “exploring unknown territory” and not on a singular style of music.

When the opportunity to interview them appeared, I couldn’t resist, especially after hearing their brilliant remix of Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason.” Tom & Collins have it going on! Read and enjoy.

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

Jorge: A bar fight in Paris … we have a couple of scars to remember that night by.

JP: I’m not really a troublemaker, but when I have done something wrong, I've never been caught.

What’s your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

Jorge: “Willing & Able” by Disclosure.

JP: “Slip” by Elliot Moss.

What singers/musicians influenced you the most?

Duke Dumont, Michael Jackson, Flume, and Queen.

How do your influences affect and shape your approach to music?

I think they mostly inspire us to try to be different. For us, music is more about exploring unknown territory than maintaining a certain style.

How would you describe what you do?

Whether it is during a live set or in a studio recording, we attempt to create a mood that will transport people to a (hopefully) better place.

How did you come to team up?

We started off as two friends with great chemistry, playing records at clubs, and that led us to the studio. Soon after, we quit our jobs and decided to chase the dream. Our story might sound cliché to some, but it's the truth.

How did you come up with the name Tom & Collins?

The first night we played together (and many of the nights that followed) we drank gin, soda and lime. It represented something casual and fresh to us, and that's we wanted our music to project.

Photo Credit: Tom & Collins

Where do you find inspiration?

We find inspiration in everything. People close to us, nature, other artists. But our biggest source of inspiration will always be playing a good show and connecting with the crowd; it's an amazing exchange of energy.

How do you choose the songs you are going to re-mix?

We mainly just talk about the songs we like and what we would like to hear if we were at a club or party. One time, Juan Pablo had a dream about a remix, so I think it’s a very spontaneous process.

What attracted you to Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason?”

Its vocals, and the fact that blues mixed with house is unexplored territory. It was a fun experiment.

How have your fans and reviewers responded to your re-imagination of “Give Me One Reason?” Has the response been positive?

Very positive. We think it was a combination of factors like its groove, summertime, and the fact that we chose a classic track.

When you reimagine and/or remix a song, are you careful to try and maintain the integrity of the original version?

Yes, but we also like to spin it in a different direction, perhaps make it a little darker and sexier in some ways.

Are you happy with the way “Give Me One Reason” came together?

Very. We strongly believe that our best songs come unexpectedly. The project started really naturally and was the result of good vibes and a true love of music. Our philosophy is that if we work hard and stay creative, good things and experiences will come our way.

The video for “Give Me One Reason” reminds me of a cross between something out of The Island of Dr. Moreau and William Golding’s Lord of the Flies. Who produced the video?

Our friend Juan Carlos de la Madrid gave us the idea. It combines natural scenery, wildlife and amazing photography. We wanted to portray Mexico's natural beauty, but Juan deserves all the credit.

Are you working on any new songs or videos?

Yes. The second half of the year will be full of music and surprises.

What are your touring plans for the future?

We have a month long tour lined up in Europe for September, but we're mainly focusing on production these days.