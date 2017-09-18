Belgrade's 4th non-violent Pride: A bubble of freedom for LGBTQ people in Serbia

On Sunday, September 17th, fourth non-violent Pride March took place in Belgrade, Serbia. In three previous years, 5000 policemen were there to protect a few hundred pride march participants from possible violence and bashing that was seen before. This year, there were more visitors and less policemen, but still the same security measures - city downtown was in lockdown during the event that lasted around three hours.

Among around 1000 attendees - a few local politicians and MPs, openly lesbian prime minister Ana Brnabic, few ambassadors, many foreign and local activists, many straight allies, but still the least number of Serbian LGBTQ people themselves. Small truck with fierce local queen Alex Electra led the colorful crowd through Belgrade city center and ended with a short party on the city main square. One person was arrested for “preparing acts against constitutional order and security of Serbia".

Lazara Marinkovic Alex Elektra’s fierce performance during the march

Pride March itself went well, but what is the position of LGBTQ community and state of human rights in Serbia on the remaining 364 days of year?

Most of queer people in Belgrade and Serbia are too scared to attend the Pride march, which is why messages that resonated among guests and speakers were "We are walking for those who can not join us" and “you are not alone". There are almost no publicly out celebrities and many queer people are still struggling with violence and repression on everyday basis while state institutions and most of the media fail to address the matter.

In Serbia, holding hands with your same-sex partner or just wearing a rainbow flag in public might cause a physical attack and harassment. Yet, not one case of violence and harassment of LGBTQ people has been positively resolved this year, local LGBT organization DaSeZna reports. There is still no verdict based on hate crime, regardless there are many cases and appropriate laws. People are afraid to even report attackers and abusers because usually they are released or not prosecuted as they should be. Quite often the victims face institutional discrimination when they try to report the incident or revenge from their perpetrators.

There are no same sex partnerships even after years of lobbying for a law that would regulate it and help gay and lesbian couples to get the same rights as straight couples - right to visit their partner in hospital, right to inherit mutual property, right to raise a bank credit. Same goes for gender identity law - transgender people are facing many existential problems, troubles with obtaining IDs, education, employment and health care.

For years now, LGBTQ community in Serbia is expecting to see the government delivering legislative changes helping same-sex couples or transgender individuals, but things haven't moved much further from empty promises. Serbian politicians keep repeating how "we have gone a long way" and assuring the public that "the government will respect the rights of all citizens, both the majority and minorities,” like PM Brnabic said ahead of Belgrade's 4th Pride march. This story sounds like a broken record LGBTQ community has been listening for years.

Lazara Marinkovic Serbian openly lesbian PM Ana Brnabic giving statements to the press

Serbia is EU membership candidate, thus improving protection of minorities and vulnerable groups is one of the conditions that has to be met. But it seems like these EU demands are only met on paper or in empty promises. This kind of Pride march is only good for the government, activist Predrag Azdejkovic claims, as it sends a message that everything is fine and that the government is doing its job while in reality things are quite grim. One minute of reading the comments on Serbian news portals about Pride march will be more than enough to conclude the kind of danger and hostility LGBTQ people face every day. “Put them in gas chambers”, “Kill them all”, “You are sick and perverted”, to quote a few.

What is interesting is that, Ana Brnabic was appointed as PM by Serbia's former prime minister, now-president Aleksandar Vucic. For a homophobic country such as Serbia, this was quite a controversial political move, but the question remains - is this just an act of pink-washing or is the government really ready to help and protect the LGBTQ community?

The Pride march in Serbia itself is an isolated, but most visible event for LGBTQ community. There are some positive improvements. We’re smelling the roses. Still, Pride in Serbia seems like a colorful bubble of freedom, where LGBTQ people are safe to express themselves and be who they are - but only until the end of the party. Rest of the year, when there aren’t thousands of armed policemen to protect them, queer people in Serbia remain mostly invisible, hiding from bashing, hate speech and discrimination. Until things really start to get better, fight for change and freedom goes on.

Feel the atmosphere in the photos below.

Lazara Marinkovic “For change” - Belgrade Pride’s 2017 slogan

Lazara Marinkovic Boys posing for a photo on a gigantic rainbow flag.

Lazara Marinkovic Love has only one face, and that is with a smile.

Lazara Marinkovic Sonja Sajzor passing a message from the transgender community

Lazara Marinkovic Alex Elektra

Lazara Marinkovic “The Constitution forbids the Prime Minister to get married” - activist Predrag Azdejkovic holding a banner as a reality check. On the left, Helena Vukovic, a transgender former Serbian Army officer

Lazara Marinkovic The Pride march went through central streets of Belgrade

Lazara Marinkovic Fierce Pride outfits were not reserved only for humans

Lazara Marinkovic Some downtown residents stepped outside to say hi to Pride crowd

Lazara Marinkovic The message is simple.

Lazara Marinkovic Serbian national flag goes well with the rainbow flag.

Lazara Marinkovic Freedom has a beautiful face.

Lazara Marinkovic Out and proud.

Lazara Marinkovic Same sex couples cannot even hold hands on the street, fearing possible violence. Moments like this one are rare and precious.

Lazara Marinkovic Pride march ended at Republic square with a party

Lazara Marinkovic Even the rain couldn’t stop the crowd to get the most of the Pride day

Lazara Marinkovic

Lazara Marinkovic For LGBTQ people in Serbia, the fight for freedom goes on.