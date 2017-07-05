Bella Hadid Just Found A Way To Make Turtlenecks NSFW

Bella Hadid ensured all eyes were on her at the start of Paris Haute Couture Week.

Clearly comfortable in her own skin, the model opened the Alexandre Vauthier haute couture show in a sheer black turtleneck with a long skirt, veiled hat, chandelier earrings and metallic boots. She capped off the look with a fierce stare.

FRANCOIS GUILLOT via Getty Images Bella Hadid presents a creation by Alexandre Vauthier during the 2017-2018 fall/winter Haute Couture collection in Paris on July 4, 2017.

Kristy Sparow via Getty Images Slay, Bella!

Estrop via Getty Images Simply stunning.

“Thank you my love for having me,” Hadid wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her opening the show. “Another beautiful and powerful show...👏🏼 an incredible designer and friend 👏🏼 so much fun❤️ Bravo.”

She also wore another incredible look during the show ― a metallic dress with a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and a perfectly placed black belt.

Chesnot via Getty Images Another look at Alexander Vauthier's haute couture show.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images That dress is everything!

Estrop via Getty Images

On to the next show!