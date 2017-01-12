ENTERTAINMENT

Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez After Kissing Photos With The Weeknd Surface

We smell drama.

01/12/2017 09:56 am ET
Minou Clark Associate Editor of News and Emerging Platforms, The Huffington Post
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Photos surfaced of The Weeknd kissing Selena Gomez in Santa Monica on Tuesday night, right outside the restaurant Giorgio Baldi. Major plot twist, right?

Well The Weeknd’s ex, supermodel Bella Hadid, unfollowed Gomez on Instagram shortly after the news hit the internet. According to Instagram screenshots taken by Elle.com, the timing is too uncanny to be a coincidence.

Interestingly enough, Hadid still follows The Weeknd:

Instagram
Screenshot of Bella Hadid's Instagram showing she still follows The Weeknd.

Although The Weeknd and Hadid split back in November, it can’t be easy to see your ex move on so publicly.

Now all we’re wondering is what Taylor Swift thinks of all this drama. She’s close friends with the Hadids AND Gomez, so we’re curious whose side she’s on. 

Gigi Hadid

