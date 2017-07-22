Ben Affleck Really Wants You To Believe He's Not Leaving Batman

“You’re the Batman?” Ezra Miller’s Flash asks Ben Affleck in the first trailer for “Justice League.”

That’s true for now, but Affleck dropped out of the director role for the Batman solo film and numerous reports have been circulating that the actor may soon leave the role of the Dark Knight for good.

Affleck addressed the rumors head-on at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. “Let me be very clear,” he said. “I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest fucking part in any universe, DC, Marvel, it’s incredible.”

“I know there’s a misconception because I didn’t direct it that maybe I wasn’t enthusiastic about it,” he added. “It’s fucking amazing.”

The actor also spoke of how far he would go for director Matt Reeves, who’s helming the film. “I would be a fucking ape on the ground for Matt Reeves, never mind being Batman,” he said. “It’s incredible.”

Ben Affleck destroys the rumors of him not being Batman! pic.twitter.com/P3TKhs9Zrx — GEEK MOTIVATION (@GEEKMOTIVATION) July 22, 2017

“Don’t believe the hype, people. Don’t believe the hype,” Ezra Miller added.

But, alas, some are still into the hype.

Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta said he won’t believe Affleck says until filming begins on “The Batman.”

Ben Affleck seemingly denies rumors that he won’t be in The Batman. I hope thats the case but won’t believe it until it begins shooting. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 22, 2017

It’s also worth noting that in Affleck’s speech he didn’t actually deny he’s not leaving the part. He’s just excited about it. Plus, at times the speech did feel like overkill.

Later on the actor, again, brought up how excited he was to play the role, talking about how few people get to come to Comic-Con and say, “I’m Batman.”