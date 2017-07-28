The Best And Worst Ben And Jerry's Flavors, RANKED

Ben & Jerry’s recently brought online ice cream shopping to their website , and that gave us a chance to really take in all the flavors this beloved ice cream company currently has in the works. (We’re talking pint flavors, not Scoop Shop flavors here.) They’ve got nearly 40 pints, and some true gems are hidden in the mix.

But you can’t love every flavor, so we’ve got some feelings about our least favorites, too.

According to representatives from Ben & Jerry’s, their five most popular ice cream flavors are (in no particular order): Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Half Baked, The Tonight Dough, Cherry Garcia and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. But are those the best? We don’t think so.

To set the record straight, we ranked all the Ben & Jerry’s pints available online for purchase. People seek out Ben & Jerry’s when they want a fun-filled, fixings-filled, decadent pint. Some of their flavors don’t fulfill that criteria, and others do it a little too heavy handedly.

Folks might disagree with our ranking ― especially you Cherry Garcia fans ― so feel free to let us know.

Now, the ranking, in order from “eh” to true greatness.

39 Ben & Jerry's Red Velvet Cake Ben & Jerry's Please, make the red velvet craze stop.



Red velvet cake batter ice cream with red velvet cake pieces and a cream cheese frosting swirl.

38 Ben & Jerry's Cookies And Cream Cheesecake Core Ben & Jerry's Bold idea, but way too sweet.



Chocolate and cheesecake ice creams with chocolate cookies and a cheesecake core.

37 Ben & Jerry's Boom Chocolatta! Cookie Core Ben & Jerry's Again, good idea, but too much core.



Mocha and caramel ice creams with chocolate cookies, fudge flakes and a chocolate cookie core.

36 Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Ben & Jerry's Solid, but not exciting. I mean, just look at their description of it:



Vanilla ice cream.

35 Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake Ben & Jerry's The real thing is better than the ice cream version.



Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a thick graham cracker swirl.

34 Ben & Jerry's Coconuts For Caramel Ben & Jerry's Once again, too much going on.



Caramel and sweet cream coconut ice creams with fudge flakes and a caramel core.

33 Ben & Jerry's Peanut Buttah Cookie Core Ben & Jerry's Intensely peanut buttery. Perhaps too intense.



Peanut butter ice cream with crunchy peanut butter sugar bits, peanut butter cookies and a peanut butter cookie core.

32 Ben & Jerry's Cinnamon Buns Ben & Jerry's This actually tastes like cinnamon buns -- it's amazing! -- but it's so sweet you can only really take a bite or two.



Caramel ice cream with cinnamon bun dough and a cinnamon streusel swirl.

31 Ben & Jerry's Pistachio Pistachio Ben & Jerry's Ahem, we need chocolate.



Pistachio ice cream with lightly roasted pistachio.

30 Ben & Jerry's Brownie Batter Core Ben & Jerry's So. Much. Sugar.



Chocolate and vanilla ice creams with fudge brownies and a brownie batter core.

29 Ben & Jerry's Milk & Cookies Ben & Jerry's Let's stop messing with the adored classic cookies and cream.



Vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie swirl, chocolate chip, and chocolate chocolate chip cookies.

28 Ben & Jerry's Karamel Sutra Core Ben & Jerry's Good name, good pint, but we don't need this much caramel.



Chocolate and caramel ice creams with fudge chips and a soft caramel core.

27 Ben & Jerry's Truffle Kerfuffle Ben & Jerry's Not all chocolate should be salted. But bonus points for the pecans.



Vanilla ice cream with roasted pecans, fudge flakes and a salted chocolate ganache swirl.

26 Ben & Jerry's Salted Caramel Core Ben & Jerry's Salted caramel can do no wrong, but it adds a little too much sugar to this otherwise solid pint. It'll leave you feeling jittery for hours



Sweet cream ice cream with blondie brownies and a salted caramel core.

25 Ben & Jerry's Spectacular Speculoos Ben & Jerry's This may put you into a diabetic coma, but it'll be worth it for the cookie butter.



Dark caramel and vanilla ice creams with Speculoos cookies and Speculoos cookie butter core.

24 Ben & Jerry's Mint Chocolate Cookie Ben & Jerry's We hate to say this because we love mint ice cream so much, but when it comes to this classic we expect better. This pint isn't minty enough, and we miss the chocolate chips that usually come with a mint chocolate ice cream flavor.



Peppermint ice cream with chocolate sandwich cookies.

23 Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia Ben & Jerry's Solid, if you're into the whole cherry ice cream thing.



Cherry ice cream with cherries and fudge flakes.

22 Ben & Jerry's Cheesecake Brownie Ben & Jerry's This is the point in the list where we start falling in love.



Cheesecake ice cream with cheesecake brownie chunks.

21 Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Fudge Core Ben & Jerry's A chocolate-peanut butter lover's dream come true.



Chocolate and peanut butter ice creams with mini peanut butter cups and a peanut butter fudge core.

20 Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Caramel Fudge Ben & Jerry's Super solid combination of three lovely flavors: vanilla, caramel and chocolate.



Vanilla ice cream with swirls of caramel and fudge.

19 Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Toffee Bar Crunch Ben & Jerry's Toffee in ice cream is a genius addition.



Vanilla ice cream with fudge-covered toffee pieces.

18 Ben & Jerry's Everything But The... Ben & Jerry's This is what you get when you want the most candy-filled ice cream you can possibly imagine.



A collision of chocolate and vanilla ice creams mixed with peanut butter cups, fudge-covered toffee pieces, white chocolatey chunks and fudge-covered almonds.

17 Ben & Jerry's Triple Caramel Chunk Ben & Jerry's Decadent, in a really good way.



Caramel ice cream with a swirl of caramel and fudge-covered caramel chunks.

16 Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey Ben & Jerry's Banana ice cream isn't for everyone, but sometimes it just works. And it just works in this pint.



Banana ice cream with fudge chunks and walnuts.

15 Ben & Jerry's New York Super Fudge Chunk Ben & Jerry's Super chocolatey, in the best of ways.



Chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge covered-almonds.

14 Ben & Jerry's Urban Bourbon Ben & Jerry's Different and good. The burnt caramel is rich and nicely offset with the almonds and bourbon flavor.



Burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls.

13 Ben & Jerry's Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz! Ben & Jerry's Ben & Jerry's knows what's up when it comes to coffee ice cream.



Coffee ice cream with espresso bean fudge chunks.

12 Ben & Jerry's Chubby Hubby Ben & Jerry's Salty and sweet? Yes, please!



Vanilla malt ice cream with peanutty fudge-covered pretzels with fudge and peanut buttery swirls.

11 Ben & Jerry's S'mores Ben & Jerry's S'mores ice cream is one of the most underrated ice cream flavors out there. It is great.



Chocolate ice cream with fudge chunks, toasted marshmallow and graham cracker swirl.

10 Ben & Jerry's Americone Dream Ben & Jerry's When you can't have an ice cream cone, you have this.



Vanilla ice cream with fudge-covered waffle cone pieces and a caramel swirl.

8 Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ben & Jerry's True happiness.



Chocolate ice cream with fudge brownies.

7 Ben & Jerry's Oat of this Swirl Ben & Jerry's This pint understands that oatmeal cookies should always be made with chocolate chips. (Never raisins. Never.) And it honors the cookie as it deserves to be honored.



Buttery brown sugar ice cream with fudge flakes and oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls.

6 Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup Ben & Jerry's Yes, yes and yes.



Peanut butter ice creams with peanut butter cups.

5 Ben & Jerry's The Tonight Dough Ben & Jerry's Peanut butter cookie dough is all you need to know.



Caramel and chocolate ice creams with chocolate cookie swirls and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough.

4 Ben & Jerry's Half Baked Ben & Jerry's It's the best of both worlds: vanilla AND chocolate, cookie dough AND brownies. This pint leaves everyone happy.



Chocolate and vanilla ice creams with fudge brownies and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough.

3 Ben & Jerry's Phish Food Ben & Jerry's There's something truly special about those fudge fish.



Chocolate ice cream with gooey marshmallow swirls, caramel swirls and fudge fish.

2 Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Therapy Ben & Jerry's Everything a chocolate lover could possibly hope for, and more.



Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookies and swirls of chocolate pudding ice cream.