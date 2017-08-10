If you haven’t heard the news, “Will & Grace” is returning to NBC this fall after an 11-year hiatus. (In fact, the reboot has already been renewed for a second season before it even began.)
Joining the iconic foursome as a guest star is none other than Tony winner Ben Platt, the 23-year-old star of the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”
In the musical, Platt plays a high school senior with an anxiety disorder who finds himself dealing with an identity crisis after a classmate commits suicide. If you’re not familiar with Platt’s work and can’t afford Broadway tickets, you can always watch him make Stephen Colbert cry with a rendition of one of the show’s hit songs.
According to NBC, Platt’s “Will & Grace” episode is slated to air Thursday, Oct. 5. No word yet on who exactly Platt will play ― or whether he’ll be playing himself ― but here’s hoping he waves through at least one window. Or dates Karen. Please, date Karen.
You can catch up with Will, Grace, Karen, Jack and Rosario on Sept. 28. In the meantime, check out a trailer for the show below, along with a nine-minute mini-episode released in anticipation of the 2016 presidential election.
CONVERSATIONS