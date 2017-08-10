If you haven’t heard the news, “Will & Grace” is returning to NBC this fall after an 11-year hiatus. (In fact, the reboot has already been renewed for a second season before it even began.)

Joining the iconic foursome as a guest star is none other than Tony winner Ben Platt, the 23-year-old star of the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

In the musical, Platt plays a high school senior with an anxiety disorder who finds himself dealing with an identity crisis after a classmate commits suicide. If you’re not familiar with Platt’s work and can’t afford Broadway tickets, you can always watch him make Stephen Colbert cry with a rendition of one of the show’s hit songs.

According to NBC, Platt’s “Will & Grace” episode is slated to air Thursday, Oct. 5. No word yet on who exactly Platt will play ― or whether he’ll be playing himself ― but here’s hoping he waves through at least one window. Or dates Karen. Please, date Karen.