04/15/2017

Bernie Sanders Spoke From A Ben & Jerry's Tub Podium And Twitter Users Couldn't Cope

"When we stand up out of a big tub of ice cream and surprise the whole party, we can."

By Lee Moran

It’s the internet’s tasty new meme.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) talked about energy policy from a gigantic Ben & Jerry’s ice cream tub podium at the company’s factory in St. Albans, Vermont, on Friday.

And the jokes came deliciously thick and fast soon after the above photographs, in which Sanders appears to be speaking from inside the carton, were shared on Twitter.

Check out some of the best responses so far:

Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

