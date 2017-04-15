Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) talked about energy policy from a gigantic Ben & Jerry’s ice cream tub podium at the company’s factory in St. Albans, Vermont, on Friday.

When we stand up and fight back we can change the country in very positive ways. pic.twitter.com/U4jSzrFaK5

“When we stand up and fight back we can change the country in very positive ways” - @SenSanders pic.twitter.com/j9Dqbc7unS

And the jokes came deliciously thick and fast soon after the above photographs, in which Sanders appears to be speaking from inside the carton, were shared on Twitter.