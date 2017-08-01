12 Back-To-School Planners That'll Keep You On Schedule All Year Long

Back to school can be a little crazy sometimes. Whether you’re a junior in high school, a senior in college, or a busy parent, planners helps slow us down so we can focus on what to do next. While an agenda keeps us organized and tidy, it also doesn’t hurt that these planners are ridiculously cute to carry around and tout. I mean, come on, what’s a new school year without a coveted Lilly Pulitzer planner?