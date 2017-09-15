The Best TV Shows To Stream Right Now

“The Deuce” leads for a second week in a row on Streamline ― a weekly recommendation list for what to stream online each week.

The top spot for the weekend of Sept. 15 goes to the HBO show. In it, James Franco stars as two different characters alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal, who plays one character (so far). David Simon (“The Wire,” “Show Me a Hero”) co-created the series ― and seems to be having much more fun than in his past masterworks ― which kicks off with a season about the fledgling porn industry in New York City.

The newest recommendations are FX’s “Better Things,” Comedy Central’s “South Park” and Sundance’s “Top of the Lake: China Girl.” You can already stream “South Park” on Hulu.

Good luck this week, and we hope this helps.

Ji Sub Jeong / HP

#1. The Deuce / HBO Season 1 Finale: Oct. 29, 2017

Plot: New Yorkers try porn business.



Pro: David Simon creates a much more inherently fun story than his typically bureaucracy-heavy plots.



Con: James Franco plays two characters (very well), but you might not have the tolerance for that. HBO #2. Bojack Horseman / Netflix Season 4 Release: Sept. 8, 2017

Plot: Former sitcom actor seeks happiness.



Pro: Both the jokes and story rise to the medium of animation, creating a story much more rich than most live-action shows.



Con: Season 4 isn't quite as good as the previous two seasons. Netflix #3. One Mississippi / Amazon Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017

Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.



Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.



Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country. Amazon #4. You're the Worst / FXX Season 4 Finale: TBD

Plot: Cynical couples struggle with love.



Pro: The show does a great job balancing portrayals of nuanced emotional problems with ridiculous humor.



Con: It’s a bit of a slow burn, and, at this point, there are more than a few episodes to catch up on. FXX #5. Insecure / HBO Season 2 Finale: Sept. 10, 2017

Plot: Young struggle in Los Angeles.



Pro: Easily one of the funniest and most accessible shows that critics agree is categorically "good." Issa Rae is a star on the rise.



Con: The season is nearing its end, so you have quite a few to catch up on. HBO #6. Rick and Morty / Adult Swim Season 3 Finale: Oct. 1, 2017

Plot: Family has intergalactic adventures together.



Pro: Somehow balances complex philosophical questions with constant jokes.



Con: Gross-out humor -- both moral and physical -- that's inherently divisive. Adult Swim #7. Halt and Catch Fire / AMC Season 4 Finale: Oct 21, 2017

Plot: Struggles of the computing revolution.



Pro: This longtime critical darling is now in its final season, so you can catch up knowing the exact time commitment.



Con: The first season is not as strong as what the series becomes. AMC #8. Better Things / FX Season 2 Finale: Nov. 16, 2017

Plot: One mom tries her hardest.



Pro: Critics seem enamored with this second season, claiming it's a big improvement.



Con: It's yet another dramedy. FX #9. South Park / Comedy Central Season 21 Finale: TBD

Plot: Immature people tackle big issues.



Pro: The show is still funny after all these years, and it's grown up a bit.



Con: It's attempt to tackle social ills is still clunky. Comedy Central #10. Top of the Lake / Sundance Season 2 Finale: Sept. 12, 2017

Plot: Female detective saves her family.



Pro: Elisabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman are great actresses.



Con: The first season was truly amazing, but most critics were underwhelmed with the follow-up. Sundance

A note on methodology:

Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.

Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.