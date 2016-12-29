30 Hilarious Tweets About Marriage That Just Nailed It This Year

Married couples may like to think that their relationship is a unique and complex thing. But at the end of the day, it turns out that marriage is a surprisingly universal (and often hilarious) experience.
To prove it, we’ve compiled 30 of the funniest and most relatable marriage tweets from 2016.
-
1
[facebook]— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) October 5, 2016
"5 years ago i married my best friend, my soulmate, i love you"
[real life]
"eat all the leftovers again and i will end you"
-
2
*watching husband sleep*— Six Pack Mom (@Six_Pack_Mom) August 28, 2016
Me: "I just love him so much, he's my everyth-"
*husband snores*
Me: "I can't live like this."
-
3
Marriage is essentially two people taking turns pushing down the top of the kitchen garbage so they don't have to take it out.— Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) May 20, 2016
-
4
My wife is so much better looking than me that a cashier just put a plastic divider down in the middle of our groceries.— Charles Demers (@charliedemers) January 16, 2016
-
5
Text from wife: I'm so sorry, I'm gonna be about half an hour late— David Hughes (@david8hughes) November 6, 2016
Me [forgot we were even meeting, still in bed]: you always do this
-
6
ME: There's no i in team but there is one in pizza— Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) January 18, 2016
WIFE: so you’re not going to share
ME: I am not going to share
-
7
My wife & I just snoozed 2 separate alarm clocks for 2.5 hrs. This is the exact relationship I hoped for.— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) May 18, 2016
-
8
Wife: We need milk, eggs, and bread. Write it down.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 6, 2016
Me: No need. I'll remember.
[an hour later]
Wife: What did you buy?
Me: A panda.
-
9
"I was just about to do that chore that I see you're starting now"— Zack (@Mr_Kapowski) May 10, 2016
- Marriage
-
10
*pulls curtain back while wife is in the shower*— Josh (@iwearaonesie) February 24, 2016
me: Are we - stop screaming, it's just me- are we out of Cheetos?
-
11
(Wedding)— Snow (B)ice (@Pro_Jones_) January 10, 2016
Priest: They've written their vows
Wife: *recites beautiful vows*
Me: *takes out notecard* I love you and cheese the same amount
-
12
Nothing in life can prepare you for how much of marriage is spent just listening to someone cough.— beth with the cat (@bourgeoisalien) May 3, 2016
-
13
[rolls over in bed and whispers to wife]— Rob (@rockymomax) February 16, 2016
"I ate like 75 chicken nuggets today"
-
14
Before I got married I didn't realize "What do you want to watch?" was a rhetorical question— Josh (@iwearaonesie) May 16, 2016
-
15
Husband: I love you.— Flannery (@imdaintyaf) September 12, 2016
Me: *eating a potato chip really loudly* You should. I'm a goddamn miracle.
-
16
I bet my husband's favorite thing about me is how I don't order anything and then ask for sips of his drink and snatch his french fries.— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) September 29, 2016
-
17
Wife: Where are you— Hip Dad Online (@hardlyrelevant) May 25, 2016
Me: The store
W: Don't lie to me
M: Wh-
W: I saw the internet history
M: *hangs up* pic.twitter.com/CbhMqKVGkq
-
18
Just put on fancy socks and a night shirt with no food stains so I can try to seduce my husband later.— Ashley Austrew (@ashleyaustrew) January 23, 2016
-
19
WIFE: Stop spending money on stupid stuff— Floyd (@dafloydsta) August 17, 2016
ME: Okay
[later]
WIFE: What the hell?
[dog walks by in a tuxedo]
ME: He's getting married, Karen
-
20
I wondered if my wife was asleep so I held my phone a foot over her face and turned it on.— Bipolar Bear (@_b1p0larbear) October 27, 2016
Then I dropped it onto her nose.
She's awake now.
-
21
My husband just texted me from the bathroom and asked me to bring him "A LOT more toilet paper," so yeah, the romance ain't dead people.— Madame Mumsie (@MUMSIEesq) March 8, 2016
-
22
Wife: why are you breathing like that?— Jeff (@usermcuserface) November 29, 2016
Ahh marriage. When you can be questioned for continuing to live.
-
23
Me: I'm exhausted.— Jackie Bouvier (@jackiembouvier) February 16, 2016
Husband: Didn't you take a 2 hour nap?
Me: What do you mean by that?
-
24
Me: I spent HALF as much as YOU usually do on groceries.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) January 9, 2016
Wife: Congratulations.
[2 hours later]
Me: We have nothing to eat in this house.
-
25
Relationship status: My wife asked me what I wanted for dinner and then told me I was wrong.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) February 22, 2016
-
26
Me: Wait, so it's cool for you to use my phone charger but I can't touch yours?— Rock (@TheMichaelRock) January 28, 2016
Wife: Correct.
-
27
[runs to the door to greet wife]— David Hughes (@david8hughes) February 28, 2016
I'm afraid there's been a terrible accident involving all the things you asked me to do today.
-
28
MARRIED SEXT— Will Rodgers (@WilliamRodgers) May 23, 2016
Her: Is it in?
Him: Not yet
Her: Put it In now!
Him: Ok it's in
Her: And set the timer! Im not eating burnt lasagna again!
-
29
Hey baby it's Friday night, why don't you get into something more comfortable that you can wear all weekend because we have no laundry left.— Tired Working Mom (@WorkingMom86) January 30, 2016
-
30
I need you to be spontaneous. Be predictable. I need intimacy. Give me my space. Load the dishwasher. Not like that.— Blu (@TwoSapphiresBlu) November 3, 2016
-marriage
