If you thought it was too soon to start thinking about shopping for fall jackets, think again.

Though fall and winter may be slightly warmer than average this year, that doesn’t mean your fall boots and coats will stay packed away. After all, what’s a more effortless fall look than pairing a structured leather jacket with a chunky knit scarf and a pair of ankle boots? Probably nothing...except optimal sweater weather.

...but is it? 🍂

Plus, with deep discounts right now during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, it’s the perfect time to invest in that leather coat, bomber jacket, or duster you’ve had your eye on.

We’ve combed the sale to find our 15 favorites. Take a peek below, and be sure to check out Nordstrom’s other great sale items, like boots and beauty products.

