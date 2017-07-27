If you thought it was too soon to start thinking about shopping for fall jackets, think again.
Though fall and winter may be slightly warmer than average this year, that doesn’t mean your fall boots and coats will stay packed away. After all, what’s a more effortless fall look than pairing a structured leather jacket with a chunky knit scarf and a pair of ankle boots? Probably nothing...except optimal sweater weather.
Plus, with deep discounts right now during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, it’s the perfect time to invest in that leather coat, bomber jacket, or duster you’ve had your eye on.
We’ve combed the sale to find our 15 favorites. Take a peek below, and be sure to check out Nordstrom’s other great sale items, like boots and beauty products.
-
1 BLANKNYC - Own The Night Bomber Jacket - $65
-
2 BLANKNYC - Faux Leather Jacket - $65
-
3 Caslon - Reversible Collar Sweater Coat - $66
-
4 Kut From The Kloth - Tayanita Faux Suede Jacket - $60
-
5 Bernardo - Kerwin Pocket Detail Leather Jacket - $220
-
6 Halogen - Soft Ruffle Jacket - $90
-
7 Leith - Suede Moto Jacket - $200
-
8 Halogen - Plaid Topper - $113
-
9 Hinge - Shrunken Leather Bomber Jacket - $200
-
10 Emerson Rose - Check Open Front Topper - $130
-
11 Chelsea28 - Military Bomber Jacket - $86
-
12 Sejour - Quilted Faux Leather Bomber Jacket - $100
-
13 Opening Ceremony - Reversible Silk Bomber Jacket - $350
-
14 Michael Kors - Genuine Shearling Moto Jacket - $280
-
15 Nordstrom Signature - Cotton And Silk Crop Utility Jacket - $267
To stay on top of the best sales each week, sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose newsletter.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS