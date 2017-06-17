Beyoncé Gives Birth To Destiny's Children

Beyhive, meet your two newest members.

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins in Los Angeles, according to multiple outlets. The sex of the twins is currently unknown, as well as exactly when the singer gave birth. The couple are, of course, already parents to Blue Ivy, 5, who, if you haven’t heard, is about the most adorable girl on planet earth.

The “Formation” singer announced she was pregnant with twins in February with an instantly iconic photo shoot that essentially broke the internet. Her announcement photo became the most-liked Instagram post ever. Remember? The floral moment with some green mesh and major Virgin Mary vibes?

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” the announcement read, signed by “The Carters.”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The typically reclusive star has been out and about since then. She stopped by the Grammys about a week after the announcement only to lose every major award to Adele. Bey did walk away with the satisfaction that she delivered the night’s most flawless performance, featuring a medley of songs from her nominated album, “Lemonade” about what it means to be a mother and a daughter.

Beyonce's full performance RT to save a life #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/0xtYLEC6xD — samara (@debutlani) February 13, 2017

Weeks before giving birth, Beyoncé celebrated her baby shower with family and friends. Dubbed the “Carter Push Party,” the gathering made the internet sigh with collective envy as the guests included mom Tina Knowles and pals Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams and La La Anthony.

Of course, there was also an accompanying photo shoot, showing a very pregnant Bey with a henna-tattooed belly. She also shared photos of herself and Jay Z looking very much in love.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Throughout her pregnancy, the singer has been blessing us mere mortals with regular Instagram content, showing off her maternity looks, flipbook style.

Blue Ivy has even made a couple of cameos, most recently sporting matching dresses with mom at the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles for a Mother’s Day outing. Snapchat filters and fun were had by all.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

The birth of the twins comes a couple of months after Beyoncé and Jay Z’s ninth wedding anniversary, on April 4, which the singer commemorated with a heartfelt video tribute to her husband, featuring the newly available song “Die With You.”