Beyoncé And Jay-Z Take A Twin Break To Enjoy Romantic Date Night

Beyoncé and Jay-Z may have just welcomed twins in June, but life with three small kids at home doesn’t seem to have killed their crazy-in-love vibe.

On Friday, Bey shared a series of Instagram posts offering a glimpse at the couple’s recent date night. Judging by their outfits, it looks like the photos were snapped when the two were out enjoying dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The “Formation” singer first shared a close-up GIF followed by a slideshow to show off her outfit, which, might we add, is great. (Side note: Is Jay an Instagram husband? We sincerely hope so.)

And here they are, looking classy AF:

